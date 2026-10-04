Alexis Mac Allister Linked to Chelsea by Former Scout Mick Brown

Alexis Mac Allister is targeted by Chelsea FC as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez following claims by former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown, with the midfielder’s long-term future at Liverpool remaining uncertain amid reports regarding contract discussions.

The Bottom Line

Transfer Target: Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claims Chelsea FC is monitoring Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as a replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

Mick Brown Links Mac Allister to Stamford Bridge

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has tipped Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to join Chelsea FC and work under former Anfield star Xabi Alonso, according to statements reported by Football365. Brown claimed that Chelsea FC is interested in securing the Argentina international. With the London club selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City during the summer transfer window, the Blues require a long-term successor in midfield. According to Brown, Mac Allister fits that vacancy.

“Alexis Mac Allister is always spoken about very highly at Liverpool and elsewhere,” Brown told Football Insider. “He might not be the type of player who is in the starting XI every week without fail, he can go through poor spells, but he is somebody who you’d want in your squad.”

Contract Timeline and Anfield Negotiations

Mac Allister joined Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and remains under contract with the Merseyside club until 2028. Brown noted that if Liverpool decides against offering a new contract while discussions stall, the club could consider moving him on. On September 27, journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on Liverpool’s strategic approach regarding a new deal for the midfielder.

Player Current Club Contract Expiry Reported Suitor Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 2028 Chelsea FC

Premier League Experience Shapes Potential Move

Brown pointed to Mac Allister’s domestic background as a critical factor for any mid-season transition. “They need a new midfielder, they lost Enzo Fernandez, and Mac Allister ticks a lot of boxes for them because he has got that bite and aggression to his game,” Brown said. “Plus, he’s got plenty of experience in the Premier League which will be important especially mid-way through the season, so it’s definitely something I can see happening.”

O’Rourke added that future contract discussions hinge entirely on on-field output. “All Mac Allister can do right now is continue to impress, perform at a high level and if he continues to do that there’s every chance that maybe a new contract could be discussed.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.