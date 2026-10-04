Moffitt Cancer Center Experts Discuss Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Detection

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, public officials and medical experts discuss the importance of routine screenings and self-examinations to encourage proactive steps toward breast health and improve survival rates.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Annual Physicals: Clinicians advise scheduling a yearly physical examination specifically to address breast health milestones, particularly for patients entering their fourth decade and beyond.

Clinicians advise scheduling a yearly physical examination specifically to address breast health milestones, particularly for patients entering their fourth decade and beyond. Monthly Self-Assessments: Public health messaging encourages individuals to select a memorable calendar date each month to check in with loved ones and verify that self-examinations are taking place.

Public health messaging encourages individuals to select a memorable calendar date each month to check in with loved ones and verify that self-examinations are taking place. Caregiver Engagement: Medical support extends beyond clinical settings; active listening and participation during diagnostic and treatment appointments help patients manage complex care plans.

Commissioner Michelle Stone Advocates for Monthly Self-Assessments

In discussions surrounding the annual health observance featured on Bay News 9, Marion County Commissioner Michelle Stone addressed whether widespread familiarity with pink ribbons and early detection methods has genuinely altered patient behavior. She stated that the continuous public messaging has indeed driven actionable steps, resulting in extended longevity based on current survival rates.

Commissioner Stone urged viewers to move beyond passive awareness and take personal action. She recommended asking loved ones if they have completed their self-examinations, suggesting that individuals pick a specific, memorable date every single month to prompt these assessments and help secure longer lifespans for survivors.

Tampa City Council Member Lynn Hurtak Shares Personal Screening Advice

Addressing residents who might postpone scheduling their necessary appointments, Tampa City Council Member Lynn Hurtak offered a direct perspective based on personal experience during the Bay News 9 segment. Encouraging women to make breast health an immediate priority, she remarked, “I would say, don’t be me, because that’s exactly what I did. I waited until my annual exam, and I really believe that, if nothing else, you have an annual exam that you can go to make sure that all of your vitals are okay.”

Highlighting the timeline for routine preventative care, Hurtak noted that as individuals age, particularly entering their 40s, attending an annual physical is paramount.

Contributor Role / Affiliation Primary Recommendation Michelle Stone Marion County Commissioner Select a specific date every month to prompt self-assessments. Lynn Hurtak Tampa City Council Member Prioritize scheduling annual physical exams without delay. Dr. Alisha Rathi Moffitt Cancer Center Provide active emotional and logistical support during medical appointments.

Moving past seasonal awareness campaigns, Dr. Alisha Rathi, Assistant Member in the Department of Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology at the Moffitt Cancer Center, detailed practical ways communities can support patients and families year-round. Speaking on Bay News 9, Dr. Rathi emphasized the importance of emotional presence and active engagement.

According to Dr. Rathi, supporting loved ones involves being present at clinical appointments, actively listening, and helping navigate subsequent diagnostic exams and treatment plans. She also highlighted everyday assistance, such as preparing meals, grocery shopping, or engaging in routine activities like visiting a park or bookstore to maintain normalcy during the treatment journey.

References

Bay News 9. Coverage on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, featuring Marion County Commissioner Michelle Stone, Tampa City Council Member Lynn Hurtak, and Dr. Alisha Rathi.

Moffitt Cancer Center. Department of Diagnostic Imaging and Interventional Radiology clinical guidelines on early detection and patient support.