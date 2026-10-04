The Row Unveils Summer 2027 Collection With 7 Outfit Formulas

Following a strict no-phones presentation in Paris for its summer 2027 collection, luxury label The Row has released official runway photos, outlining distinct styling formulas for the upcoming season. Curated looks include sheer embroidered skirts paired with layered sweaters, matching knee-length separates, and unexpected pairings like sporty thong sandals with formal silhouettes.

Here is what you need to know about translating the latest runway looks into everyday wardrobes:

The summer 2027 collection relies heavily on high-low styling, such as pairing corporate button-downs with playful sheer organza skirts.

Footwear subversion remains a core element, utilizing sporty leather thong sandals alongside formal maxi dresses and tailored ensembles.

Monochromatic sets and layered basics offer structured, minimalist alternatives to traditional summer dressing.

Decoding The Layered Shirt And Sheer Skirt Formula

The runway presentation showcased a distinct juxtaposition between corporate office aesthetics and playful textures. Designers Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen styled a classic button-down shirt beneath a crewneck cashmere sweater, anchoring the top half with a sheer, embroidered knee-length skirt.

Recreating this specific look involves sourcing complementary pieces from accessible retail lines. Brands like Polo Ralph Lauren offer relaxed-fit cotton shirts, while Vince provides classic crewneck cashmere sweaters. To complete the textured balance, Marni offers tiered floral-appliquéd organza midi skirts that mirror the runway proportion.

Embracing The Wrong-Shoe Theory With Sporty Sandals

Footwear choices throughout the summer 2027 showcase continued the industry’s embrace of the “wrong-shoe theory.” Formal, polished low-V tops and textured maxi skirts were grounded not by traditional heels, but by sporty leather thong sandals.

For shoppers looking to adopt this aesthetic, Jamie Haller’s String Theory sandals provide the exact sleek-yet-sporty balance needed. When styled with a knit top—such as Reformation’s Larah option—and an embellished midi skirt from Kallmeyer, the outfit maintains its formal integrity while leaning into casual footwear.

Monochromatic Sets And Tailored Outerwear Variations

All-white and all-black tonal outfits dominated several segments of the Paris presentation. A white Henley shirt matched with a coordinating knee-length skirt and structured tote bag offers a sophisticated, albeit high-risk, summer uniform. Conversely, a black poplin top paired with a patterned jacquard midi skirt—such as Dries Van Noten’s paisley motif designs—presents a more subdued approach.

Outerwear styling also received a refresh through the integration of embroidered wraps and shawls. By draping an embroidered cape or wrap—like Beaufille’s Phoebe Wrap—over a traditional car coat and cigarette pants, the outfit gains an ornamental layer without sacrificing the collection’s signature minimalist geometry.

Outfit Formula Key Garment Focus Suggested Brand Equivalents Corporate & Sheer Button-down, Crewneck, Sheer Skirt Vince, Polo Ralph Lauren, Marni Textured Contrast Low-V Top, Maxi Skirt, Sporty Sandals Reformation, Kallmeyer, Jamie Haller Tonal Matching Poplin Top, Jacquard Midi Skirt Simon Miller, Dries Van Noten Structured Outerwear Car Coat, Cigarette Pants, Shawl Beaufille, Róhe, The Row

The collection’s reliance on fringe statement tops paired with straight-leg trousers further grounds the high-fashion presentation in wearable practicality. COS pleated crepe trousers paired with Altuzarra’s fringe tops achieve a zero-effort silhouette designed to translate directly from runway imagery to consumer wardrobes.