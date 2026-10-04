Alister Smart Dies: Play School Presenter Passes Away At 90

Alister Smart, an original presenter on ABC’s Play School and a veteran Australian actor and director, died at his home in East Gippsland, Victoria, at the age of 90. Smart passed away on September 9, though news of his death was only recently made public.

The Bottom Line

Smart featured in the very first episode of Play School in 1966 and presented the show for 27 years.

His television and theatre career spanned from the early 1950s until the mid-1990s, including roles in Skippy, Number 96, and The Sullivans.

The ABC Kids Community group confirmed his death, noting he is survived by his wife, Margery.

From the Conservatorium of Music to the First Episode of Play School

Born in Adelaide on November 30, 1935, and raised partly around Nowra, Smart initially left school to join his family’s piano restoration business. That early immersion in pianos prompted him to study at Sydney’s Conservatorium of Music before he ultimately pivoted toward the stage. He launched his theatre career in the early 1950s, building a steady resume across Australian and British television productions.

In 1966, Smart appeared on the debut episode of ABC’s Play School. He co-hosted alongside an illustrious roster of early presenters, including Lorraine Bayly, Anne Haddy, Donald McDonald, Kerry Francis, Don Spencer, Benita Collings, John Hamblin, Noni Hazlehurst, John Waters, and Philip Quast. Smart remained with the program for 27 years.

Extensive Television Credits and Directing Work

Beyond his enduring work on children’s television, Smart maintained a prolific acting career across many of Australia’s most recognizable soap operas and dramas. His credits included Number 96, Skippy, The Sullivans, Sons and Daughters, A Country Practice, Neighbours, Riptide, Barrier Reef, Cop Shop, and Rafferty’s Rules. He also appeared in the 1969 feature film It Takes All Kinds as Ray.

Smart moved behind the camera as well, directing episodes of several major Australian television series. His directing credits encompassed shows such as Neighbours, Blue Heelers, A Country Practice, and approximately 88 episodes of the 1980s drama series Sons and Daughters.

Public Tributes and Memories From Friends

Following the public confirmation of his death by the ABC Kids Community group on social media, fans and colleagues shared memories of the veteran performer online. Messages from viewers thanked him for helping shape their childhoods, with one fan calling him a “legend and just a beautiful human being who loved to entertain a generation of kids.”

Friends also remembered Smart for his diverse creative pursuits outside of acting.

I had the great good fortune to become friends with Alister over the last few decades. He was a brilliant cook, and amazing story-teller. He played piano, and he hand carved western saddles in his spare time. He was funny, charming, generous, and entertaining. Rest easy, old friend.