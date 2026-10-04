Apis Labor Invests 2.5 Million Euros in New High-Tech Facility in Klagenfurt

Carinthia-based testing facility apis labor GmbH is investing 2.5 million euros to expand its operations and upgrade to a high-tech facility in Klagenfurt, kaernten.ORF.at reported.

From Converted Repair Shop to European Gateway

Founded eight years ago in a converted auto repair shop in the Ebenthal industrial area by Thomas Pfeifer and Herwig Tiefenbacher, the company has grown into a vital European gateway for pharmaceutical safety. Operating as the sole facility of its kind in Carinthia and one of the few in Austria, apis labor tests imported pharmaceuticals from third countries before granting market release within the European Union.

The facility currently employs 16 people who handle active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products manufactured outside of Europe. With nearly 90 percent of all pharmaceuticals consumed in the EU produced abroad, facilities like the one in Carinthia shoulder a crucial regulatory burden. Shipments arrive from nations including India, China, Argentina, and Indonesia. Technicians crush tablets and subject them to rigorous chemical analyses to verify identity, purity, and exact dosage specifications.

Relocation to Völkermarkter Straße

The enterprise has rapidly outgrown its original footprint, prompting the multi-million-euro relocation to a site on Klagenfurter Völkermarkter Straße. Adaptation work on the building is scheduled to run until April next year, after which the laboratories will move in phases. This capital expenditure introduces advanced testing technologies that will allow the business to broaden its scope beyond traditional chemical-physical analytics.

Scaling Up for Biologics and Vaccines

Herwig Tiefenbacher noted that the upgraded infrastructure will incorporate microbiological and molecular-biological techniques. These advanced methods will enable the laboratory to test complex new categories of pharmaceuticals, including biologics and vaccines. Company leadership projects that the expanded capacity will cement their operational footing for the next decade.

Inside the EU Regulatory Pipeline

The comprehensive laboratory testing phase requires approximately two weeks to complete. However, the entire journey from initial production to official EU market release spans roughly four to six months.

A Decade of Supply Chain Growth

Reflecting on the firm’s trajectory from a two-person operation to an established asset, Thomas Pfeifer recalled the initial leap into independence from the industrial zone in Ebenthal. That learning curve from employee to managing director and owner now underpins an enterprise handling millions of euros in infrastructure investments to keep pace with global supply chains.