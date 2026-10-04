CTBC Brothers Win CPBL Second-Half Title for Franchise’s 21st Championship

The CTBC Brothers clinched the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) second-half title on October 4, 2026, defeating the TSG Hawks 12-1 at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium. Rebounding from a last-place finish in the first half of the season, manager Keiichi Hirano secured the franchise’s 21st overall half-season championship before a sellout crowd of 20,000 fans.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Championship Momentum: The Brothers carry a surge of momentum into the upcoming CPBL playoff series.

The Brothers carry a surge of momentum into the upcoming CPBL playoff series. Ticket and Merchandise Demand: The sellout crowd at Intercontinental Stadium confirms peak commercial interest.

From First-Half Bottom Dwellers to Second-Half Champions

The journey to the 2026 second-half title was anything but straightforward for the CTBC Brothers. Manager Keiichi Hirano admitted that the team spent every single day of the first half mired in frustration, regret, and constant tactical re-evaluations as they sat at the bottom of the league standings. This race went down to the 60th and final game of the half—marking just the 13th time in CPBL history (excluding single-season formats) that a half-season title was decided on the final game of the schedule. Armed with foreign pitcher RoGo on the mound, the Brothers handled business decisively against TSG Hawks pitcher Chang Cheng-En, turning the regular-season finale into a coronation.

Photo: 中央社 CNA

Fan Support That Defies Expectations

While the front office and coaching staff spent sleepless nights tinkering with the lineup and defensive positioning, the fanbase provided an unwavering safety net. Hirano expressed astonishment at the level of local support during the team’s darkest sporting moments, noting that such loyalty is impossible to imagine in Japan. Even during the depths of their first-half slump, fans routinely approached the manager on the streets to offer encouragement. That psychological lift translated directly to the gate. Ticket demand exhausted the inventory for the infield, pushing the venue toward a full house as the magic number dropped to zero.

Locker Room Leadership and Youthful Internal Competition

On-field success required both veteran poise and sudden injections of youthful urgency. Captain Wang Wei-Chen anchored the offensive charge, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the clinching victory, a performance that earned him high praise from his manager as the team’s true MVP. Wang addressed the sellout crowd during the post-game celebration, joking that he and Chiang Kun-Yu needed to boost their merchandise sales because fans were overwhelmingly waving the support towels of younger teammates Chang Shih-Lun and Chang Jen-Wei. Hirano pointed directly to those two young infielders as catalysts who elevated the team’s internal competition.

Photo: UDN

Team / Game Detail Opponent Result / Score Significance CTBC Brothers (Oct 4, 2026) TSG Hawks Won, 12-1 Secured 21st CPBL half-season title Prior Deciding Finale (2025) Uni-President Lions Final Game Matchup Previous instance of a half-title decided on game 60

Pitching deputy captain Lu Yen-Ching also addressed the crowd during the festivities, acknowledging that while this group of pitchers might not be as prominent as others, they would strive to defend every inning and every victory. With the second-half crown secured and a postseason spot locked in, the Brothers turn their immediate attention to the opening game of the playoff series against the Uni-President Lions on October 9 at the Intercontinental venue.