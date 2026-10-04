Andrés Briceño wins Mister International 2026 for Mexico

Twenty-one-year-old Andrés Briceño has become the first Mexican winner of the Mister International 2026 male beauty pageant. The final took place on September 26 in Bangkok, featuring 52 contestants who competed in swimwear, national costumes, and evening wear alongside a rigorous question-and-answer session with the judges.

The Path to the Crown in Bangkok

Fifty-two contestants gathered in Bangkok for the final stages of the competition, which tested delegates across multiple traditional categories. Alongside physical presentation in swimwear, national costumes, and evening wear, the remaining contestants faced direct questioning from the judging panel.

During the decisive question-and-answer round, the top three finalists were asked to choose between prioritizing the interests of their home country or the well-being of humanity as a whole. Briceño addressed the judges by framing national loyalty as fundamentally intertwined with human empathy.

“I deeply love my country, Mexico. It represents my family, culture, and traditions. But behind any nationality, first and foremost, stands a person striving for the good of society as a whole,” the winner replied.

Following Briceño’s performance, Ignacio Monclus finished as the first runner-up, while Gede Aiswarya Kartika of Indonesia claimed the second runner-up position.

Overcoming Shyness and Early Background in Sinaloa

Growing up in the coastal city of Mazatlán in the state of Sinaloa, Briceño stood at 185 centimeters tall, yet comfort in front of the camera did not come easily. He admitted to the publication ABC that his early years were marked by intense shyness.

“I used to be a very shy person. I even swam in the pool in a T-shirt, I was so shy! I had to work with a psychologist to allow myself to enjoy the stage,” Briceño explained.

He has maintained a lifelong passion for baseball since the age of ten. In his hometown, he actively participates in beach cleanups, sea turtle conservation programs, and support initiatives for sick children, alongside promoting a youth mental health project. Briceño keeps his personal life strictly private.

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