The Cell Names 27 Resident Artists for 2027-28 Season

Playwright AZ Espinoza has won the 2026 Terrence McNally Prize, while theatrical designer Wendall K. Harrington received the Ming Cho Lee Award, as reported by americantheatre.org. These accolades accompany a major artist-in-residence announcement from the cell, which has committed to 22 new projects for its upcoming 2027-28 season.

The Cell Commits to Twenty-Two Projects for the New Cycle

AZ Espinoza secured the 2026 Terrence McNally Prize, and Wendall K. Harrington earned the Ming Cho Lee Award.

The cell in Chelsea named more than 27 resident artists across 22 experimental and new theatrical projects for the 2027-28 season.

Grantees receive stipends, space grants ranging from one to five weeks, dramaturgy, technical support, and fiscal sponsorship.

The Cell Announces 2027-28 Resident Artists in Chelsea

New York City venue the cell announced its new cohort of artists-in-residence for the 2027-28 season, americantheatre.org reported. The program supports playwrights, composers, theatrical designers, choreographers, and interdisciplinary artists developing experimental work. For this cycle, the venue committed to 22 new projects involving over 27 resident artists.

Deepa Purohit, Nancy Sun, Rebecca Salzhauer, Rosie Glen-Lambert, Petron Dee Brown, Salwa Meghjee, Adin Lenehan, Eliyah Smith, Lila Blue, Regan Moro, and Spencer T. are among the chosen participants alongside Campbell, Theresa Buchheister, Piper Hill, Mizuho Kappa, Drew Woodson, Preston Crowder, Miles Purinton, Allison Frasca, Benjamin Benne, Phoebe Farber, Kate Kremmer, Chloe Claudel, Mitchell Polonsky, Kerrigan Quenemoen, Cori Diaz, reid tang, Dominic Finocchiaro, and Erika Ji.

Grants and Institutional Support for Resident Artists

Artists accepted into the residency receive a financial stipend alongside a one- to five-week space grant at the cell, located in Chelsea. Staff at the venue provide a comprehensive suite of services to assist with project development. These offerings include creative development, dramaturgy, casting assistance, technical support for theatrical designs, and administrative services.

Award / Program Recipient(s) / Scope Support Provided Terrence McNally Prize AZ Espinoza (2026 Winner) Recognition for playwrighting excellence Ming Cho Lee Award Wendall K. Harrington Recognition for theatrical design The Cell AIR Program 27+ artists across 22 projects (2027-28) Stipend, 1-5 week space grant, technical and administrative support

Additional support services furnished by the venue include 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsorship, marketing, ticketing, videography, and photographic documentation. The resulting projects span a variety of formats, ranging from full ticketed events to closed workshops.

The Impact on the Nonprofit Theatre Ecology

Coverage from americantheatre.org notes that organizations like the Theatre Communications Group (TCG) advocate for sustaining the nonprofit arts through quality journalism and accessible industry information.

Projects developed through the cell’s residency give independent creators a physical venue in Manhattan to test new theatrical forms. The initiative directly connects designers, playwrights, and composers with technical and administrative resources necessary for early-stage production.