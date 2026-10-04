Government-Allied Fighters Enter Mekelle After TPLF Withdraws From Ethiopia’s Tigray Capital

Government-allied forces have entered Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, following the withdrawal of rebel fighters from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front amid renewed conflict, eyewitness accounts confirmed. As reported by the Associated Press, the developments follow weeks of escalating violence that have once again disrupted civilian life in the region.

Mekelle Airport Seized and Abandoned

The TPLF announced on Saturday that its forces had pulled out of Mekelle to spare the city from destruction, echoing a similar tactical withdrawal made during the previous two-year war that concluded with a 2022 peace agreement. Last month, rebel fighters had seized control of both the city—one of Ethiopia’s largest—and the local airport, prompting Ethiopian Airlines to suspend all flights to Mekelle, Axum, and Shire.

By Saturday, residents reported that federal troops had retaken the airport. Concurrently, local business owner Filmon Equar Hailu told the Associated Press that civilians looted government offices and hauled away equipment from the TPLF administration office, the regional police headquarters, and local shops as rebel fighters retreated. Filmon described seeing small groups of TPLF-allied fighters leaving the city on foot with light weapons over a three-day period ending Saturday afternoon.

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Regional Security and Political Alliances

As federal troops solidify their control, analyst Jalale Getachew Birru of the independent conflict monitor ACLED noted that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is very likely to leave regional security in the hands of the Tigray Peace Force. This group comprises former members of the TPLF’s armed wing, the Tigray Defense Forces, and has been fighting alongside federal troops against the TPLF.

The latest fighting marks a sharp deterioration under Prime Minister Abiy, who has faced open challenges from TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael. On Thursday, Debretsion characterized the renewed hostilities as a “continuation of the previous war” and vowed that his fighters would maintain defensive and offensive operations against their adversaries.

The conflict has also complicated broader political alignments. The TPLF is one of seven opposition groups that joined an alliance late last month aimed at removing Abiy, who rose to power in 2018 and was reelected earlier this year. Meanwhile, federal authorities have accused both Eritrea and Egypt of providing support to the TPLF—allegations that Cairo denies and Asmara dismisses as an attempt by Addis Ababa to externalize domestic turmoil.

Diplomatic Fallouts and Humanitarian Pressures

Tensions between Ethiopia and its neighbors have escalated in parallel with the fighting. On Thursday, Ethiopia closed its embassy in Eritrea and ordered 10 Eritrean diplomats to leave Addis Ababa over alleged threats to national security. Eritrea retaliated by cutting diplomatic ties entirely. Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki subsequently traveled to Egypt for a working visit with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to discuss bilateral ties, building on existing strains over Ethiopia’s massive Nile River dam project.

On the ground, civilians are bearing the brunt of the instability. Severe internet and cellphone blackouts have choked information flows out of Tigray, though limited connectivity flickered back on Sunday. Residents report deep fears of renewed isolation due to suspended commercial flights and the closure of civilian roadways connecting Tigray to the neighboring Afar region.