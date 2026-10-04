Trump Names Jay Clayton to Lead New ‘Super Intelligence Force’ Task Force

President Donald Trump announced the creation of a “Super Intelligence Force” task force led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, tasked with producing a report on artificial intelligence risks and opportunities within 120 days.

Leadership Structure of the Task Force

The newly formed group reports directly to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. Alongside Jay Clayton, the administration appointed Andrew Ferguson, chair of the Federal Trade Commission; Emil Michael, under secretary of defense for research and engineering; and Scott Kupor, director of the Office of Personnel Management.

The task force is designed to coordinate federal engagement with consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, critical infrastructure providers, and AI companies. This initiative follows Trump’s initial proposal to establish an “AI Force” and appoint an artificial intelligence czar.

Balancing Innovation and Oversight

In his initial announcements on Truth Social, Trump framed the initiative around maintaining the United States’ competitive edge against China, noting that the administration will “not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry” and that existing criminal and civil laws are sufficient to address misconduct. Trump previously dismissed existential concerns regarding advanced AI systems as a “hoax.”

The federal push arrives as industry leaders call for increased self-policing and safety guardrails. Trump recently hosted tech executives at the White House where participants signed new self-governing commitments. Major industry voices, including Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk, have previously advocated for stronger safeguards or slower development of advanced AI systems.

Industry Perspectives on Global Standards

John Walsh, chief technology officer for government and critical infrastructure at IGEL, told Newsweek that the objective should involve establishing measurable security requirements akin to automotive safety certifications.

“The objective shouldn’t be regulation for regulation’s sake,” Walsh told Newsweek, adding that internationally recognized testing and certification can help drive global market adoption without creating a patchwork of incompatible requirements.

Deadlines and Next Steps

The newly established Super Intelligence Force must deliver its comprehensive risk-and-opportunity assessment to the White House within 120 days. The task force’s findings are expected to shape future federal responsibilities regarding artificial intelligence infrastructure, public-private coordination, and economic policy as the technology sector continues to expand.

Photo: newsweek.com