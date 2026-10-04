Azzurra Ballan Wins Junior Women’s European Road Race Title

Eighteen-year-old Azzurra Ballan won the Junior Women’s road race at the UEC European Championships in Šenčur on Sunday, comfortably securing the continental title in a four-woman sprint. Riding for the Italian team, Ballan out-paced France’s Morgane Lestrade and Germany’s Klara Dworatzek, who finished second and third respectively.

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Championship Pedigree: Carrying the surname Ballan onto the highest step of the podium mirrors Alessandro Ballan’s legacy.

The Decisive Možjanca Climb and the Breakaway

The fifth edition of the Junior women’s race at the UEC European Road Championships utilized the same 22km circuit as the other events this week, tackled three times by the field. The Možjanca climb proved decisive once again, featuring slopes scaling into double-digit gradients that shattered the bunch on the opening lap.

A small group successfully broke clear over the summit. Naxara Odriozola of Spain, Italy’s Azzurra Ballan, France’s Morgane Lestrade, and the German pair Leni Burger and Klara Dworatzek established an early gap, leading a lone chaser by almost a minute.

German Tactical Setup and Late-Race Pressure

By the second lap, the leading advantage had extended, though Spain’s Odriozola dropped off the pace to chase alongside Dutch rider Jade Zijlstra, 1:30 down. Alejandra Neira, racing in the rainbow leotard of world champion after her success in Montréal days prior, finished seventh.

The Germans held a numerical advantage with both Burger and Dworatzek in the leading quartet. Burger executed a lead-out on the final ascent of the climb, but pressure from France’s Lestrade caused both German riders to lose contact, though they managed to rejoin the group on the plateau.

Sprint Supremacy in Šenčur

Despite a chasing group clawing back time on the descent and the subsequent flats, the leading quartet preserved enough of a gap to contest the victory. Ballan commanded the final meters in Šenčur, easily defeating her rivals in the sprint.

Position Rider Country Team / Time Gap 1 Azzurra Ballan Italy 1:52:38 2 Morgane Lestrade France Stated Gap Omitted 3 Klara Dworatzek Germany Stated Gap Omitted 4 Leni Burger Germany +0:00:05 5 Elisa Bianchi Italy +0:01:34

Eighteen years after Alessandro Ballan won the World Championship in Varese just a month before Azzurra was born, his daughter claimed the European junior crown on Sunday.