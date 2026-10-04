Ruben Love ruled out for the year with ankle injury

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has suffered a squad setback ahead of upcoming fixtures after losing first-five Ruben Love for the remainder of the year due to an ankle injury that requires surgery, planetrugby.com reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth Chart Shift: Richie Mo’unga and Josh Jacomb step directly into the All Blacks squad for the Bledisloe Cup Tests against Australia, absorbing Love’s vacated minutes.

Richie Mo’unga and Josh Jacomb step directly into the All Blacks squad for the Bledisloe Cup Tests against Australia, absorbing Love’s vacated minutes. Tactical Adjustments: Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett emerge as immediate, versatile options to slot into the number ten jersey for the end-of-year Nations Championship matches.

Ankle Surgery Rules Out Breakout Playmaker

Having debuted in October 2024 under former head coach Scott Robertson, Love secured the starting role after steering the Hurricanes to their first Super Rugby Pacific title in a decade.

An official All Blacks statement outlined the timeline: “Ruben Love will undergo surgery after sustaining an ankle ligament injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the year.” The announcement followed exclusive reporting on Sky Sport NZ’s Breakdown program, where host Kirsty Stanaway confirmed the severity of the setback. Former All Blacks fly-half Aaron Cruden expressed dismay over the development, stating, “I am devastated for Rube, because he earned it through the way that he played and conducted himself through Super Rugby.”

Squad Reshuffle for Bledisloe Cup and Nations Championship

With Love sidelined for the Bledisloe Cup matches against Australia and the subsequent end-of-year Nations Championship fixtures, Rennie named Richie Mo’unga and Josh Jacomb in the revised squad. Veteran utility options Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett provide cover in the outside backs while remaining viable tactical solutions at fly-half.

Player Primary Role Status Ruben Love First-Five (No. 10) Out for Year (Ankle Surgery) Richie Mo’unga First-Five (No. 10) Active Squad Selection Josh Jacomb First-Five (No. 10) Active Squad Selection Beauden Barrett Outside Back / Fly-Half Active Squad Selection

Former All Blacks winger Jeff Wilson emphasized the mental hurdle facing the young back upon his eventual return. “He’s almost got to get himself back into this type of form again, and that’s not going to be easy,” Wilson said, pointing to previous injuries in Love’s career. Former prop John Afoa added that the timing cuts short valuable developmental exposure against elite international competition ahead of a World Cup year.

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