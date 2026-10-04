Heidi Klum and Daughter Lou Coordinate in Red Leather at Paris Fashion Week

Heidi Klum and her 16-year-old daughter, Lou Samuel, made a coordinated style statement during Paris Fashion Week, stepping out in striking red leather bubble dresses for a rare public appearance together.

The Bottom Line

Heidi Klum and her 16-year-old daughter, Lou Samuel, attended Paris Fashion Week events together.

The mother-daughter duo coordinated their looks, both wearing striking red leather bubble dresses.

The appearance also drew other high-profile attendees to the high-fashion events, including Jaden Smith and Sofía Vergara.

Paris Fashion Week Appearance

The high-fashion event in the French capital brought out a star-studded crowd, with Heidi Klum and her teenage daughter capturing attention in matching crimson ensembles. As InStyle reported, the duo stepped out in coordinating red leather bubble dresses for the rare outing. The appearance marks a notable public outing for the 16-year-old, who is the daughter of Klum and Seal.

Star-Studded Audience in the French Capital

The mother-daughter duo was not the only notable name drawing flashbulbs at the high-profile fashion gatherings in Paris. According to coverage from People, the events also drew appearances from Jaden Smith and Sofía Vergara, among other well-known figures in the entertainment and fashion industries.

Attendee Event Location Notable Detail Heidi Klum & Lou Samuel Paris Fashion Week Coordinated in red leather bubble dresses Jaden Smith Paris Fashion Week Attended high-fashion events alongside other stars Sofía Vergara Paris Fashion Week Present among the celebrity-filled audience

Family Milestones in the Fashion Spotlight

While Heidi Klum remains a fixture of the global fashion and television landscape, her children have largely remained outside the constant glare of the spotlight. Publications including Yahoo and Parade noted the significance of the rare appearance, as the teenager steps alongside her mother for high-profile industry events.

Additional coverage from AOL highlighted the coordinated fashion choice as a standout moment of the week’s celebrity sightings in Paris.