Why The Movie Adaptation Of Verity Fails To Deliver

Adapting Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel Verity for the big screen, Amazon MGM Studios released the psychological thriller in theaters on October 2, 2026.

Colleen Hoover’s literary empire has officially landed on the big screen with its darkest adaptation yet. Verity arrived in theaters following a string of romantic predecessors, shifting the cinematic formula from romance to a creepy, Vermont-set psychological thriller.

Amazon MGM Studios backed the project with a budget of $40 million. While previous Hoover adaptations like It Ends With Us leaned into dramatic romance, the new R-rated feature plunges headfirst into mystery and psychological terror.

Written by screenwriter Nick Antosca, the film adaptation takes inspiration from a 2018 book that stands apart as an oddity in Hoover’s largely romantic catalog. Screenwriter Nick Antosca and director Michael Showalter brought the source material to life, though the production’s narrative choices have drawn comparisons to other recent literary adaptations like Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid.

Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway Lead a Deadly Love Triangle

The story follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer in New York who finds herself summoned to a meeting in midtown by a major publisher after witnessing a fatal street accident.

During her journey, Lowen crosses paths with Jeremy Crawford, played by Josh Hartnett. Jeremy hires her to secretly ghostwrite the rest of a hugely lucrative novel series written by his wife, Verity Crawford. Anne Hathaway stars as Verity, a mega-bestselling author who has been left entirely immobile, catatonic, and unable to speak following a severe car accident.

To complete the manuscripts, Lowen moves into the Crawford family’s secluded modernist home in rural Vermont. There, she discovers a hidden manuscript detailing chilling secrets about the family—including the tragic death of their young daughter in a canoe accident—and soon finds herself drawn into a dangerous dynamic with Jeremy.

Despite opening to a divided critical reception and securing a weak C+ CinemaScore from audiences, the film managed a strong commercial showing.

It marks the second-best opening for a Hoover novel adaptation on the big screen, sitting behind only It Ends With Us, and provides Amazon MGM Studios with a major theatrical rebound following earlier box office stumbles.

The weekend box office also saw competition from Warner Bros.’ auteur feature Digger, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise. While Digger struggled with a soft opening, Amazon MGM’s bold scheduling of Verity paid off as the psychological thriller towered over the R-rated environmental satire.

Critical Division and Performances That Steal the Screen

Reviewers have offered starkly mixed opinions on the adaptation’s narrative structure and tone. Writing for Variety, critic Guy Lodge characterized the film as a listless and unintentionally funny tale. Other critics noted narrative shortcomings, pointing out that Lowen spends an unconvincing amount of time distracted from the dark autobiographical manuscript she is supposed to be reviewing.

Photo: Deadline

Even among skeptical reviews, critics widely praised Anne Hathaway’s physical commitment and micro-expressions in the flashback sequences and jump scares. Regarding Hathaway’s performance, a reviewer for SlashFilm noted that she is a master of timing and micro-expressions who makes a minuscule physical choice that effectively caused viewers to jump out of their seats.

Streaming Availability and Where to Watch Next

For fans wondering how to watch the thriller at home, Good Housekeeping notes that the film is currently playing exclusively in theaters. When the movie eventually exits its theatrical window, it will be available to stream for subscribers on Amazon Prime Video, with plans starting at $8.99 per month.