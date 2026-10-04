Marking World Animal Day on October 4, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) joined 14 local community organizations at Tap Seac Square to launch the “Animal Protection Carnival.” Secretary for Administration and Justice Wong Sio Chak presided over the opening ceremony, highlighting public welfare initiatives, responsible pet ownership, and animal adoption programs across the region.

Event Highlights and Community Takeaways

Secretary for Administration and Justice Wong Sio Chak officially inaugurated the Tap Seac Square carnival alongside municipal and community leaders on October 4.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau confirmed that 523 stray dogs and cats successfully found permanent homes last year through collaborative community adoption efforts.

IAM currently maintains 17 dedicated dog-walking zones across local districts equipped with canine play equipment and resting pavilions, with further green space expansions underway.

Wong Sio Chak Officiates Tap Seac Square Launch

The opening ceremony drew numerous civic leaders to Tap Seac Square to champion animal welfare. Alongside Secretary Wong Sio Chak, officials participating as main guests included Administration and Justice Policy Secretary Office Director Tsang Cheong, Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) Management Committee Chairman Chau Wai Meng, and Municipal Advisory Committee Chairman Hoi Lok Man.

Representatives from local labor, women’s, and neighborhood associations also attended to support the initiative. The lineup featured Public Security Police Force Special Police Commander Wong Wai Tong, General Union of Macau Associations Vice President Chiu Lan Ying, Women’s General Association of Macau Vice President and Secretary-General Chong Ling Ling, and General Association of Macau Neighbourhood Youths Central District Branch Director Chan Meng Kei.

Promoting Responsible Ownership and Adoption

During the opening address, IAM Management Committee Chairman Chau Wai Meng outlined the bureau’s ongoing enforcement of the Animal Protection Law. Chau emphasized that the authorities combine rigorous legal compliance with public education campaigns to curb abandonment at the source. The bureau conducts school outreach programs and adoption sharing sessions aimed at fostering positive, respectful attitudes toward animal life from a young age.

Event organizers structured the carnival grounds to balance recreation with education. Attendees and their pets utilized a dedicated play zone, participated in pet obedience competitions, and attended training seminars hosted by professional dog trainers. Interactive booths allowed owners to create paw print artwork and instant family portraits while consulting with veterinary professionals.

Music, On-Site Veterinary Care, and Stray Animal Management

The daytime schedule transitioned into a “Pets Twilight Music” program, utilizing live performances to underscore the theme of mutual companionship between humans and animals. Practical services remained central to the day’s operations, featuring an information zone dedicated to adoption procedures alongside rabies vaccination services.

Addressing the management of stray animals, IAM implements a humane care model combined with scientific oversight to safeguard public health and safety. Stray animals receive necessary medical treatment before being matched with vetted adopters. Building on these animal welfare milestones, the bureau also rolled out optimized pet quarantine and customs clearance policies across 2024 and this year to streamline processes for residents.

Initiative / Facility Details Designated Dog-Walking Zones 17 fully equipped areas across all districts featuring canine play apparatus and shaded pavilions. Adoption Statistics 523 stray dogs and cats successfully placed into adoptive homes over the previous year. Cross-Border Measures Optimized pet quarantine and customs clearance frameworks introduced across 2024 and this year.

Following the conclusion of the “Animal Protection Carnival,” IAM plans to continue expanding green infrastructure for pets and reinforcing public education on animal protection across local schools and community centers.