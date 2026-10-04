Home » Entertainment » Tyler Perry reveals his new Netflix romantic drama Doing Life is an intentional homage to the 1990s

Tyler Perry reveals his new Netflix romantic drama Doing Life is an intentional homage to the 1990s Black cinema classics Love Jones and Jason’s Lyric. Arriving on the platform on Oct. 2, the film explores love, redemption, and complicated circumstances through letters exchanged between an incarcerated man and a single mother.

The Bottom Line

Tyler Perry’s Netflix film Doing Life debuted on Oct. 2, written, directed, and produced by the filmmaker.

The romantic drama is an explicit homage to the 1990s films Love Jones and Jason’s Lyric.

The cast features Naomi Baker and Jay Reeves alongside Tamberla Perry, Karen Obilom, and Danielle Moné Truitt.

The Instagram Revelation Connecting 1990s Classics to a New Netflix Release

Tyler Perry shared the creative inspiration behind his latest project on Instagram, posting promotional imagery of Doing Life directly alongside the official posters for Love Jones and Jason’s Lyric. The filmmaker stated that the project mirrors the emotional resonance left by those two defining 1990s releases. Rather than positioning the project as a direct remake or a formal adaptation, Perry emphasized that the connection lives entirely in the way those earlier works made him feel.

That distinction frames Doing Life as an atmospheric and emotional callback. The filmmaker produced, wrote, and directed the feature alongside producers Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland, bringing a distinct vision to Netflix’s contemporary romance slate.

Plot Dynamics and Casting in Doing Life

The narrative centers on Anika, a single mother portrayed by Naomi Baker, and Carousel, an incarcerated man played by Jay Reeves who attempts to rebuild his life upon release. Their relationship takes root through heartfelt letters, creating an intimacy built on distance and hardship before Carousel reenters society.

The supporting ensemble features Tamberla Perry, Karen Obilom, and Danielle Moné Truitt, filling out a world defined by family pressures, personal struggles, and difficult choices. Netflix positions the narrative as a story of hope and redemption, placing two individuals from complicated backgrounds at the core of a grounded romantic drama.

Film Title Release Year Key Talent / Director Jason’s Lyric 1994 Directed by Doug McHenry; Starring Allen Payne, Jada Pinkett Smith Love Jones 1997 Written and Directed by Theodore Witcher; Starring Larenz Tate, Nia Long Doing Life Oct. 2 Written, Directed, and Produced by Tyler Perry; Starring Naomi Baker, Jay Reeves

Tracing the Legacy of Jason’s Lyric and Love Jones

The cinematic lineage cited by Perry holds significant weight within Black romantic drama history. Released in 1994, Jason’s Lyric followed a Houston man carrying childhood trauma whose romance with Lyric offered a glimpse of a different future, complicated by his troubled younger brother Joshua, played by Bokeem Woodbine.

Three years later, Love Jones arrived in 1997 under the direction of Theodore Witcher. Chronicling the romance between Chicago poet Darius Lovehall, played by Larenz Tate, and photographer Nina Mosley, played by Nia Long, the film cemented its place in cultural history. Its enduring impact was further recognized when The Criterion Collection added Love Jones to its catalog in 2022.

Streaming Availability and Audience Reception

Doing Life is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Perry expressed appreciation for viewers who have already watched the project while opening the floor for wider audience feedback as the film circulates on the service.