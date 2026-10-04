70 Vintage Motorcycles from Billy Joel’s Collection Head to Auction

Musician Billy Joel is sending his collection of over 70 vintage motorcycles to the auction block, with sales scheduled for November 20th and 21st at the Javits Center in New York City. The vehicles, accumulated over decades of collecting and restoring, are being managed by Gooding Christie’s and Retromobile New York Auctions to benefit the non-profit Joel Foundation.

The Fifteen-Year History of 20th Century Cycles

Joel built his reputation not merely as an accumulator of classic machinery, but as an active restorer and rider. He operated 20th Century Cycles, a bike museum and repair shop located on Long Island, for 15 years before closing its doors in 2025. Joel famously rode his machines. That habit carried physical risks; an infamous 1982 motorcycle accident damaged his left hand.

“I’ve always been drawn to bikes built by people who cared about getting every detail right,” Joel said in a statement via Gooding Christie’s. “I’ve loved building this collection. Now it’s someone else’s turn to hit the road.”

Notable Machines Heading to the Javits Center

The catalog spans global engineering philosophies, featuring classic nameplates from Ducati, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Honda, and BMW. Three specific machines are expected to dominate bidding, drawing valuations in the tens of thousands of dollars.

1978 Triumph T140 Bonneville: Valued up to $15,000, this machine features a custom sparkling blue body, piano keys painted on the fuel tank, and “Billy Joel 150” inscribed on the air box. Madison Square Garden presented the bike to Joel as a gift after he sold out his 150th show.

Valued up to $15,000, this machine features a custom sparkling blue body, piano keys painted on the fuel tank, and “Billy Joel 150” inscribed on the air box. Madison Square Garden presented the bike to Joel as a gift after he sold out his 150th show. 1982 Ducati 900 Mike Hailwood Replica: Expected to fetch up to $25,000, this unit replicates the superbike ridden by Mike Hailwood during his victory at the 1978 Isle of Man. The race is still going to this day, featuring 219 turns over nearly 38 miles.

Expected to fetch up to $25,000, this unit replicates the superbike ridden by Mike Hailwood during his victory at the 1978 Isle of Man. The race is still going to this day, featuring 219 turns over nearly 38 miles. 1975 Ducati 750 Sport: Projected to bring in up to $35,000, this bright yellow motorcycle represents a production run spanning 1973 to 1978. It delivered performance through an L-twin engine outputting 65 horsepower. Joel’s example has been completely restored.

Where the Proceeds Will Go

Financial returns from the two-day auction will be channeled directly into the Joel Foundation. The non-profit organization funds students and local music organizations, tying the liquidation of Joel’s garage back to philanthropic community support.