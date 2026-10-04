Rapper Bui-wai Surprises Baek Ji-young and Jeong Seok-won on YouTube Show

Rapper Bui-wai made a surprise appearance as a congratulatory stage during the second episode of the YouTube show “Separation Singing Contest,” released on October 4, 2026, leaving Baek Ji-young and Jeong Seok-won visibly stunned. The program, hosted on Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel, featured the unexpected drop-in during the competition.

The Surprise Performance on the Baek Ji-young Channel

The episode, titled “The shocking finals of a singing competition by ordinary people that made Baek Ji-young even consider signing a contract,” took a dramatic turn when Bui-wai stepped onto the stage. Baek Ji-young and Jeong Seok-won shouted in surprise as the rapper performed two songs in a row.

“Isn’t this our first meeting? I’m such a fan,” Baek Ji-young said, visibly moved, before hugging him.

When asked how he came, Bui-wai replied, “Because it’s Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel.”

Touched by the gesture, Baek Ji-young replied, “What kind of thing is that to say.”

Bui-wai emphasized, “There’s no other reason for me to come here.”

A Shared Fandom and Album Exchange

Baek Ji-young revealed during the segment that she came to know Bui-wai because of Seok-won. Jeong Seok-won, who greeted together from the side, confessed his fandom, stating, “I really like him.”

During the visit, Bui-wai introduced his music. “It’s an album depicting life after becoming a father,” he explained, presenting a CD of his new album, which had been released three months prior.

Before the guest departed, Baek Ji-young asked for his number, saying, “Give me your contact info. Write it down here.”

Release Schedule and Context

The episode arrived on October 4, 2026, marking the second episode of the “Separation Singing Contest” series on the platform.