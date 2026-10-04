Jessica Thompson Wins Two Individual Events at Virginia vs Navy Exhibition

Freshman Jessica Thompson led the University of Virginia women’s swimming team with two individual event wins during an exhibition meet against the U.S. Naval Academy on October 3, 2026, in Charlottesville, Virginia, as reported by SwimSwam. While the unscored meet showcased dominant performances from the Cavaliers’ roster, Navy secured victories on the men’s side.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Depth Valuation: UVA’s decision to rest elite swimmers like Maximus Williamson and Thomas Heilman highlights the program’s depth, elevating freshman prospects like Thompson in long-term squad assessments.

UVA’s decision to rest elite swimmers like Maximus Williamson and Thomas Heilman highlights the program’s depth, elevating freshman prospects like Thompson in long-term squad assessments. Event Versatility: Thompson’s ability to anchor relays, win the 50 backstroke (23.86), and place highly across various disciplines solidifies her fantasy and dual-meet value.

Thompson’s ability to anchor relays, win the 50 backstroke (23.86), and place highly across various disciplines solidifies her fantasy and dual-meet value. Men’s Program Stock: Juan Mora’s sweep of the breaststroke events for Navy points to standout individual stock for aquatic programs during early-season exhibitions.

Freshman Standouts Pace Virginia Women

The University of Virginia women dominated the Charlottesville fixture despite missing several of their top-tier athletes. South African freshman Jessica Thompson spearheaded the effort, starting the morning by anchoring the 400 medley relay ‘C’ team alongside Alyssa Sagle, Smilte Plytnykaite, and Lana Pudar to a winning time of 3:31.61. SwimSwam noted that this quartet outpaced the UVA ‘B’ squad by two full seconds.

Thompson subsequently captured individual gold in the 50 backstroke with a mark of 23.86, finishing seven-tenths ahead of teammate Alyssa Sagle. She added a victory in the 100 IM by clocking 54.36, edging Molly Workman by three-tenths of a second. Thompson also secured a strong second-place finish in the 50 free at 21.79, touching just eight hundredths behind senior Melissa Nwakalor.

Photo: eng.pressbee.net

Event Athlete (Team) Time / Mark Women’s 50 Backstroke Jessica Thompson (UVA) 23.86 Women’s 100 IM Jessica Thompson (UVA) 54.36 Men’s 50 Breaststroke Juan Mora (Navy) 24.65 Men’s 200 Breaststroke Juan Mora (Navy) 1:58.53

Midshipmen Control Men’s Events in Charlottesville

While the Virginia women controlled the pool deck, the U.S. Naval Academy men capitalized on a depleted UVA lineup that rested core contributors. The Naval Academy opened the men’s session by sweeping the top two spots in the 400 medley relay. The Navy ‘A’ team of Ben Irwin, Juan Mora, Lachlan Andrew, and Kellan Pattison touched in 3:11.81.

Juan Mora emerged as a force for the visitors, sweeping all three of his individual events. According to SwimSwam, Mora posted a 24.65 in the 50 breaststroke, 1:58.53 in the 200 breaststroke, and 49.17 in the 100 IM. Navy teammate Luke Lamb added two individual victories, taking the 50 backstroke in 21.92 and the 50 fly in 21.70, further cementing the Midshipmen’s control of the men’s meet.

Event Details and Venue Logistics

The exhibition dual meet took place on October 3, 2026, at the University of Virginia facilities in Charlottesville, Virginia, utilizing a short course yards (SCY / 25 Yards) setup. Because the fixture served as an early-season exhibition, official team scores were not recorded on Meet Mobile.

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