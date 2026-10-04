Real Madrid Eye Bournemouth Midfielder Alex Scott in Transfer Race

Real Madrid scouts attended England’s 7-0 win over Croatia in Rijeka specifically to monitor Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, joining Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for the 23-year-old, teamtalk.com reported on October 4, 2026.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Valuation Surge: With AC Milan priced out by a valuation exceeding £75 million, Scott’s market is restricted to elite Premier League clubs and European heavyweights like Real Madrid.

With AC Milan priced out by a valuation exceeding £75 million, Scott’s market is restricted to elite Premier League clubs and European heavyweights like Real Madrid. Midfield Depth: Bournemouth are standing firm against a January exit and working on a new contract, making any potential fantasy stock rise a long-term play for the summer window.

Bournemouth are standing firm against a January exit and working on a new contract, making any potential fantasy stock rise a long-term play for the summer window. International Pedigree: Earning his first England start in the behind-closed-doors rout in Rijeka elevates Scott’s profile and accelerates his price tag ahead of future transfer windows.

Real Madrid Monitor Scott Ahead of Potential 2027 Move

Real Madrid are considering whether to step up their interest in Alex Scott after watching the midfielder on multiple occasions, teamtalk.com reported. Scouts from the Spanish giants tracked the 23-year-old during Bournemouth’s Europa League victory over Real Sociedad in Spain last month and were present in Rijeka to watch him make his first start for England in a 7-0 victory over Croatia. While supporters were unable to attend the fixture, scouts and clubs were permitted entry, with Madrid among the interested parties.

Madrid have increasingly turned their attention toward the Premier League over the past 18 months, previously tracking Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Their success in recruiting young English talent, highlighted by Jude Bellingham establishing himself as a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu, places Scott firmly on their radar as a potential target for 2027.

Premier League Rivals and European Competition

Chelsea remain at the head of the queue for the Bournemouth midfielder, keeping close tabs on his progress as a long-term target. Liverpool also hold significant interest in the player’s technical quality and ability to operate across midfield.

Beyond England, AC Milan have monitored Scott’s situation. However, the Italian club recognizes that his asking price sits well above £75 million, putting him beyond their current financial reach and leaving only a handful of clubs outside the Premier League capable of funding a deal.

Club Interest Level Stance & Valuation Chelsea Primary pursuit Remaining at the head of the queue Real Madrid Active scouting Considering a potential move for 2027 Liverpool Significant interest Monitoring developments alongside domestic rivals AC Milan Monitoring Priced out by valuations exceeding £75 million

Bournemouth Stand Firm on January Stance

Bournemouth are actively working to tie Scott down to a new contract and remain adamant that he will not be allowed to leave during the January transfer window. The Cherries’ defensive stance on their valuation is unlikely to deter ongoing interest, but it ensures that any competitive bidding involving Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid will be deferred toward the summer market.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.