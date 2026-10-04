Hermès debuts lightweight leather collection by Nadège Vanhée

Nadège Vanhée brought the Hermès collection to a hot runway, confronting climate changes with lightweight silhouettes crafted from denim, calfskin, and silk. As WWD reported, celebrities including Sofia Vergara fanned themselves with show notes while models navigated a vast, square stage amid intense room temperatures.

The Bottom Line

The Climate Pivot: Vanhée designed the collection around the concept of air to combat brutally hot summers in Los Angeles, Asia, and Europe.

Vanhée designed the collection around the concept of air to combat brutally hot summers in Los Angeles, Asia, and Europe. Innovative Materials: Traditional heavy leathers were re-engineered into perforated suede jackets, thin leather strips applied to silk mesh, and open-knit fishing-net dresses.

Traditional heavy leathers were re-engineered into perforated suede jackets, thin leather strips applied to silk mesh, and open-knit fishing-net dresses. Front-Row Drama: High temperatures inside the venue left attendees visibly overheated, prompting notable guests to seek relief with show programs.

Translating Air Into Pragmatic Silhouettes

For a luxury house traditionally anchored by heavy leather craftsmanship, adapting to rising global temperatures presented a distinct design challenge. Over the preceding year, artistic director of women’s ready-to-wear Nadège Vanhée traveled extensively through Los Angeles, Asia, and Europe, experiencing firsthand the toll of severe summer heatwaves. According to WWD, she framed the entire Spring 2027 offering around a singular, elusive element: air.

“Air can be perceptible, but also imperceptible, and I wanted to convert that idea into a very pragmatic silhouette,” Vanhée explained regarding her lightweight approach to luxury wardrobe staples. By stripping down fabrics like denim, calfskin, and silk, the studio engineered garments capable of maintaining structural integrity while offering maximum breathability in high-temperature environments.

Deconstructing the Parka and Ceiling Fans

The collection’s structural experimentation began with an unexpected garment: the parka. While functional outerwear rarely aligns with traditional Hermès codes, Vanhée used the utility piece to spark a broader reinvention. She transformed standard parkas into airy dresses and skirts featuring sheer panels, equipped with discreet zips to dynamically alter lengths. The color palette relied on a spectrum of sunflower yellow, chocolate, and signature Hermès orange.

Further mechanical inspiration drove additional textile innovations across the runway. Taking cues from the long, rectangular blades found on ceiling fans, Vanhée incorporated swooshing pleats into a black leather blazer. She also paired a chocolate suede skirt with a yellow silk backing, alongside an orange dress cinched tightly with a double-buckle belt. Perforated suede jackets and open-knit dresses resembling fishing nets allowed breeze to pass cleanly through the garments, frequently layered directly over minimalist statement bra tops and underwear.

Hot Room Conditions and Minimalist Footwear

The runway accessories and footwear reinforced the overriding theme of heat mitigation. Flat leather boots featured delicate side stitching, while sandals were capri-style, strappy and barely-there. Handbag offerings included small buckets—some detailed with fishnet details—alongside cross-body styles and slim leather clutches. Models also wore thick stacks of leather bracelets, providing a striking visual contrast despite adding visual weight to the warm environment.

Photo: yahoo.com

The climate inside the venue ultimately matched the collection’s thematic premise all too literally. Even before the first look emerged onto the vast, square runway, high-profile attendees like Sofia Vergara utilized their show notes as fans.

Design Element Material Used Key Structural Detail Outerwear Lightweight Denim & Suede Perforated panels and swooshing ceiling-fan pleats Day Dresses Silk Mesh & Calfskin Adjustable zips for variable skirt lengths Knitwear Open Knits Fishing-net structures worn over statement bra tops Footwear Leather & Straps Capri-style sandals and side-stitched flat boots

The presentation underscored how heritage luxury houses must increasingly adapt high-fashion craftsmanship to shifting environmental realities without sacrificing house codes.