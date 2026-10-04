Max Verstappen Wins Chaotic Rain-Delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured his first victory of the 2026 season at the chaotic, rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix held at the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia. Verstappen drove from pole position to claim the 72nd win of his career, holding off Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Verstappen Stock Rebounds: Ending a 15-race winless drought restores Red Bull’s win-market viability heading into the final stretch of the 2026 calendar.

Ending a 15-race winless drought restores Red Bull’s win-market viability heading into the final stretch of the 2026 calendar. Antonelli Championship Stability: Finishing second consolidates the Italian driver’s grip on the drivers’ standings, stretching his points cushion at the top.

Finishing second consolidates the Italian driver’s grip on the drivers’ standings, stretching his points cushion at the top. Constructor Shifts: Mercedes retains a commanding lead in the team standings, but Ferrari and Red Bull’s weekend podiums signal tight development races for the remaining rounds.

Breaking the Drought at Sepang

The sixteenth round of the Formula 1 world championship delivered unexpected drama before the lights even went out. Severe rain over the Sepang Circuit forced a delay of over an hour and a half. When conditions cleared enough for a formation lap, chaotic electrical software issues rippled through the grid. Multiple cars lost power before the race could officially start, forcing a return to the pit lane and an extended delay.

Once the race commenced cleanly, Verstappen converted his hard-fought pole position into a measured masterclass. The Dutch driver executed a flawless opening stint, managing Pirelli’s compounds through lingering damp patches on the tarmac. This performance finally broke a dry spell that stretched back to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of the previous season.

The Podium Battle and Midfield Surprises

Behind the leading Red Bull, the tactical battle for championship points intensified. Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli drove a disciplined race to secure second place. This result extended his championship points tally to 320, reinforcing his status as the title favorite. Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton rounded out the podium in third, executing clean overtaking maneuvers on a surface that caught out several veterans.

Photo: Cooperativa

Meanwhile, the grid experienced heavy attrition and tactical penalties. Isack Hadjar of Red Bull suffered a five-place grid penalty for changing power unit components, yet managed a strong recovery to finish behind the four leaders. Further down the order, rookie Arvid Lindblad delivered the day’s standout performance. Starting last, the Swede-Brit carved through the field to capture the final points-paying position in tenth.

Position Driver Constructor Points / Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Winner (1:47:14.808) 2 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2.307s 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Podium 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Top 4

Standings Landscape Ahead of Singapore

The chaotic afternoon in Malaysia shifted the mathematical landscape of the 2026 season significantly. Antonelli leaves the weekend commanding the drivers’ standings with 320 points. George Russell, his Mercedes teammate who suffered a late retirement, sits second in the title race with 236 points. In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes maintains a 151-point cushion over Ferrari.

Photo: Futuro Chile

The grueling weekend also tested regional talents across the paddock. Argentina’s Franco Colapinto navigated the Alpine strategy to finish 13th, while Mexico’s Sergio Pérez finished 19th in his Cadillac.

The Formula 1 paddock heads directly to Southeast Asia for the next round. The Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit is scheduled for Sunday, October 11, 2026.

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