Ilia Topuria Returns to Training as Dana White Open to ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ With Paddy Pimblett

Following his June defeat to Justin Gaethje at the White House, Ilia Topuria has returned to training. UFC president Dana White confirmed that Topuria is medically cleared and ready to fight, floating potential matchups against Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett for Topuria’s next appearance in the Octagon.

The Road Back to the Octagon After White House Defeat

Ilia Topuria has officially re-entered the gym, sharing footage of his ongoing preparation after losing his lightweight crown to Justin Gaethje. The defeat at the White House in June ended Topuria’s undefeated streak and initially threatened to sideline him into 2027 due to physical recovery protocols. Topuria recently cleared his final medical evaluations, prompting the short social media declaration: “Back to the office.”

Weighing the Next Contender: Gaethje Rematch Versus Pimblett

Dana White addressed the matchmaking landscape during an interview with The Jim Rome Show, singling out two distinct paths for Topuria’s return. The first option is a rematch against Gaethje to recapture the lightweight belt. Gaethje has indicated he intends to rest through the remainder of 2026, and previously resisted an immediate run-back without Topuria securing an intervening victory.

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That reluctance opens the door for Paddy Pimblett. During the UFC 332 post-fight press conference, White expressed strong interest when asked about booking Topuria and Pimblett as opposing coaches on a future season of The Ultimate Fighter. I love the idea, White stated regarding the reality TV concept, though he cautioned that scheduling variables and ongoing title pictures still need to clear. While a bout with Pimblett carries pay-per-view appeal and personal animosity, nothing is formally locked into the matchmakers’ calendar yet.

Fighter Recent Status Reported Contender Options Ilya Topuria Cleared medically, returned to gym training Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett Justin Gaethje Holding lightweight title, targeting 2027 return Topuria rematch Paddy Pimblett Positioned for high-profile grudge match Potential TUF coaching role & fight

Timeline Realities for Early 2027

While the promotional machinery is high on both stylistic pairings, logistical roadblocks remain. Industry expectations point toward a February or March 2027 target window for Topuria’s actual return to the cage, heavily contingent on financial terms and seasonal pay-per-view needs. Despite the social media updates and White’s public enthusiasm, the UFC front office must still balance title contention hierarchies before officially slotting Topuria back onto a numbered card.

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