Kathy Hochul Tasks Letitia James with Cornell Rape Investigation

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tasked New York attorney general Letitia James with leading a new investigation into the case that has been reopened following the filing of a lawsuit by a former Cornell University student referred to as Jane Doe, who alleges she was drugged and gang-raped by seven Chi Phi fraternity members.

Winters in Ithaca, in upstate New York, are infamously grey-skied and excruciatingly bitter, but the current academic term carries an exceptional bleakness following the legal action and ensuing campus fallout. On Thursday night, more than 100 people attended a public hearing arranged by Cornell University’s student government. The attendance was small within a student body exceeding 25,000, yet the gathering featured raw testimonies, tears, and demands for a better response from the college leadership.

The Lawsuit Details and Campus Fallout

The plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity house and Cornell University. She asserts that she was drugged with ketamine, became intoxicated, and was gang-raped at a fraternity party on campus two years ago. Cereese Qusba of The Cornell Daily Sun spent months investigating the matter before breaking the news of the lawsuit on September 18.

What happened to me was horrific and deeply disturbing, Jane Doe told The Cornell Daily Sun exclusively.

The student newspaper’s editorial board issued a critique of the university’s handling of the crisis. Cornell has failed to protect its students. Cornell has failed to address the growing issue of sexual assault on campus with its pathetic task force, the board wrote. Cornell has failed the student allegedly raped by those seven men at Chi Phi in October 2024. Cornell has failed her.

When the original complaint was filed on November 14th, 2024, Cornell University responded by issuing two suspensions and two expulsions. However, public scrutiny intensified after investigators and journalists uncovered degrading and misogynistic messages traded between fraternity members. The seven defendants deny the charges against them.

State Intervention and Disputed Testimony

State leaders stepped into the controversy on Friday when Governor Hochul addressed discrepancies in the official record. During a news conference in Manhattan alongside Attorney General Letitia James, Hochul noted that the plaintiff’s assertion that she had been raped was omitted from the condensed voluntary statement forwarded to the district attorney.

Photo: The Cut

We don’t know enough. But what is coming out is very contradictory and I want the truth, Hochul said.

The plaintiff’s lawyer elaborated on his client’s condition during a television interview on Friday. He stated that his client arrived at the fraternity house already heavily intoxicated. Testimony was she was slurring her words before she even got to the Chi Phi House, that she was stumbling around. I think most people, particularly a bunch of college, a bunch of frat boys, know when somebody is intoxicated, he noted.

Broader Questions on Campus Safety

The scandal has ignited intense national debate regarding student safety, consent, and the subculture of United States collegiate fraternities. The discourse follows other recent incidents, including an investigation launched by a Wisconsin university into an unregistered fraternity house where 30 male students were discovered shirtless in a hot basement during a hazing test.

Event / Action Date / Timeline Key Details Initial Allegation November 14th, 2024 Plaintiff reported being drugged and assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house. University Disciplinary Action At the time of original complaint Cornell University issued two suspensions and two expulsions. Lawsuit Break September 18 The Cornell Daily Sun broke the news of the lawsuit filed against Cornell University and seven fraternity members. Public Hearing Thursday night Over 100 people attended a student government hearing. State Investigation Announced Friday Governor Kathy Hochul tasked Attorney General Letitia James to lead a new investigation into the case.

As the legal battle proceeds, questions remain regarding how university administrators will address campus security moving forward, and whether the newly launched state investigation will uncover additional institutional failures in reporting and handling sexual misconduct.