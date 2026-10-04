US Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment deploys in-house built drone strike

The U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment deployed a live, kinetic drone strike in Bavaria, Germany, utilizing an in-house assembled Orqa MRM2-10 quadcopter equipped with 3D-printed munitions.

The Dragoon Build in Bavaria

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, known as Dragoons, built and flew the attack platform using commercially available components combined with custom-engineered hardware. The build utilized an Orqa MRM2-10 frame fitted with an electronic safety and arming device. Attached to this flight controller setup was a 3D-printed casing officially designated as “Dragoon bombs.”

The munitions feature adaptable explosive payloads capable of modular reconfiguration on the front lines. Operators can insert ball bearing shrapnel into the 3D-printed casing to maximize anti-personnel fragmentation effects. Alternatively, the payload bay can house a shaped charge designed to defeat light armored vehicles.

Commanders Weigh In on Tactical Independence

Company commander Capt. Michael Bapp spoke to Stars and Stripes regarding the operational significance of the deployment. “This is a conventional Army first, potentially an Army-wide first as far as a live, kinetic drone strike conducted without any contractor support (or) any external unit support,” Bapp stated.

Regiment commander Col. Timothy Price emphasized the tactical independence demonstrated by the unit. “Today’s success live strike using systems made by our Dragoons, armed by our Dragoons, and executed by our Dragoons, displays that we are adapting what we have on-hand now to meet the threat with a capable and credible force,” Price added.

Accelerating Military Prototyping

Ukrainian forces utilized inexpensive, readily available quadcopters to offset larger numerical disadvantages, transforming tactical and strategic combat reconnaissance across modern war zones.

Institutionalizing In-House Manufacturing

The United States military branches have responded to these front-line adaptations with aggressive internal prototyping initiatives. The U.S. Army established a three-week training pipeline called the Unmanned Advanced Lethality Course. This boot camp instructs soldiers in 3D printing methodologies and advanced drone piloting, institutionalizing in-house manufacturing and field repair capabilities.

Parallel initiatives are expanding throughout other branches of the U.S. armed forces. The U.S. Marine Corps developed a proprietary 3D-printed drone constructed entirely with zero China-sourced parts to secure supply chain integrity. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy is integrating containerized drone fabrication units directly aboard aircraft carriers to support sustained deployment cycles.