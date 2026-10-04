Sara Carbonero reflects on time and loss in emotional post

Sara Carbonero reflects on time, loss, and personal resilience in an emotional October Instagram post, acknowledging the passing of her mother, Goyi Arévalo, and health struggles at the start of 2026, lecturas.com reported.

Confronting the Reality of 2026 in Hospitals and Social Media

The year 2026 has brought profound challenges for 44-year-old presenter Sara Carbonero. Lecturas.com reported that her year began in a hospital in the Canary Islands following an urgent abdominal surgery in January. Shortly after that health scare, Carbonero faced the death of her mother, Goyi Arévalo, who had been dealing with an illness over recent months. Maintaining her usual distance from the direct media spotlight, Carbonero has instead used her official Instagram profile to share glimpses of her internal processing and recovery.

Shifting Expectations Away From the Calendar

With the arrival of October, Carbonero published a reflective text addressing how she used to project expectations onto the passage of time. “October. I was also one of those who asked things of the months when they started. May October bring calm. May November sort out the noise a bit. May January erase what I no longer wanted to carry with me,” she wrote on Instagram, as noted by lecturas.com. Through these painful experiences, the television personality realized that the calendar remains entirely indifferent to human suffering. “Until I understood that the months know nothing about us. They don’t know what we’ve lost, what we’re waiting for, or how much we want something to change,” she expressed.

Coping With Absence and Finding Strength

The reflection highlights both comprehension of life’s unpredictability and the lingering weight of her mother’s absence. In a previous reposted message cited by lecturas.com, Carbonero openly addressed her grief: “Tell me, what is heaven like? Are you okay? Can you see me from up there? Do you know I’m still thinking of you?” Despite this deep sorrow, Carbonero continues to look forward alongside her children, her close friend Isabel Jiménez, and Jota Cabrera. Rather than bargaining with the calendar for an easier path, her current mindset focuses on personal agency. “Maybe life is a bit of that: stopping asking the calendar to fix our lives for us. Maybe it’s not about asking time for anything, but asking ourselves what we are going to do with it,” she concluded.