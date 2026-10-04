SA Life Insurers Warn of Surge in Murder-for-Money Claims

Life insurers in South Africa detected 38 suspicious “money for murder” cases in 2024, a sharp rise from 14 cases in 2023, according to data from the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa. The National Financial Ombud Scheme has responded by warning the industry and calling for tighter underwriting safeguards, including mandatory informed consent from policyholders.

Here is the math. The significant year-over-year increase in detected fraud cases highlights a growing vulnerability in retail life underwriting. But the balance sheet tells a different story about how disputes are handled when criminal investigations stall.

The National Financial Ombud Scheme’s Life Insurance Division has adopted a strict stance regarding beneficiaries facing criminal probes. When a criminal case opens against a beneficiary, the scheme pauses dispute resolution to avoid compromising active police work or court proceedings. Yet, that pause cannot stretch on indefinitely.

Assessing Exposures and Underwriting Integrity

Surging Fraud Volume: Insurers flagged 38 murder-for-money cases in 2024, up from 14 in 2023, exposing severe risks in third-party policy issuance.

Insurers flagged 38 murder-for-money cases in 2024, up from 14 in 2023, exposing severe risks in third-party policy issuance. The Regulatory Response: Denise Gabriels, Lead Ombud of the NFO’s Life Insurance Division, has urged the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to mandate proof of informed consent before policies take effect.

Denise Gabriels, Lead Ombud of the NFO’s Life Insurance Division, has urged the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to mandate proof of informed consent before policies take effect. Balancing Investigations: While active police probes freeze ombud complaints, unreasonable delays force insurers to evaluate claims on their merits to prevent stranding innocent families.

Denise Gabriels addressed the operational friction caused by prolonged legal investigations. Criminal probes and prosecutions frequently span several years, leaving legitimate claimants in financial limbo. “It would be unjust for insurers and beneficiaries to remain in a state of uncertainty indefinitely while awaiting the outcome of a criminal investigation that shows little progress,” Gabriels stated.

When delays become unreasonable, or when police confirm a beneficiary clears suspicion, insurers face obligations to assess claims using available evidence and policy terms. Each dispute requires individual review based on facts, evidence, and the rights of other affected parties.

Metric / Indicator 2023 Data 2024 Data Percentage Change Detected Murder-for-Money Cases 14 38 +171% Primary Reporting Body Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA) Adjudication Body National Financial Ombud Scheme (NFO)

To curb illicit policies at inception, the NFO wants regulatory changes requiring the insured party’s explicit consent. A mandatory consent requirement would ensure individuals know when coverage exists on their lives, who holds the policy, and what the payout limits are.

“A mandatory consent requirement would enhance transparency, strengthen consumer protection, reduce opportunities for fraud and abuse, and assist insurers in verifying the legitimacy of policies at inception,” Gabriels explained. While many insurers already run checks for insurable interest, industry consistency remains uneven across the market.

The NFO has formally asked the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and industry stakeholders to weigh conduct standards requiring verifiable proof of informed consent. At the same time, the ombud emphasized that criminal allegations alone do not establish legal wrongdoing or prove guilt.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.