As retirement approaches for long-term savers managing a €1 million pension fund, annual management charges of 1 per cent—equating to €10,000 per year—are drawing sharp criticism from investors seeking low-cost alternatives like execution-only exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to preserve capital during the drawdown phase.

The Bottom Line

Approved retirement funds (ARFs) require mandatory annual drawdowns starting at 4 per cent for individuals under 70, scaling to 5 per cent thereafter, which creates sustained exposure to ongoing fund management fees.

Investors holding a €1 million portfolio face fixed-percentage charges that scale directly with asset growth rather than administrative effort, costing roughly ten times more than the fees applied to a €100,000 fund.

To mitigate these expenses, alternative strategies involve utilizing execution-only platforms and broad-market ETFs with annual expense ratios dropping to approximately 0.1 per cent or lower.

Transitioning From Workplace Schemes to Approved Retirement Funds

Accumulating a substantial retirement pot typically occurs over decades through workplace pension schemes or personal portfolios. Savers can generally extract up to 25 per cent of their fund tax-free, subject to a threshold of €200,000. Amounts between €200,000 and €500,000 attract a standard 20 per cent income tax rate, while certain public sector workers retain entitlement to a salary-multiple calculation.

Beyond tax-free lump sums, retirees choose between purchasing an annuity or establishing an ARF. An annuity transfers ownership of the accumulated capital to an insurance company in exchange for a fixed lifetime income, which typically terminates upon the owner’s death unless survivor provisions are added. Conversely, ARFs introduced widely in 1999 allow funds to remain invested and generate ongoing returns. Crucially, ARF assets can transfer to spouses or children upon the holder’s death, though statutory drawdown rules apply.

Mandatory Drawdown Rules and Administrative Structures

State regulations dictate the minimum annual percentage an individual must extract from an ARF. Savers under the age of 70 face a mandatory 4 per cent annual withdrawal threshold. Revenue applies tax liabilities on this percentage regardless of whether the funds are actually withdrawn. For a €1 million portfolio, this rule enforces a baseline annual taxable income of €40,000. For accounts exceeding €2 million in value, the mandatory withdrawal rate climbs to 6 per cent.

Fund Value Mandatory Drawdown Rate (Under 70) Annual Income Generation Estimated Annual Fee (at 1%) €100,000 4 per cent €4,000 €1,000 €1,000,000 4 per cent €40,000 €10,000 €2,000,000+ 6 per cent (Over 70 threshold rules apply) €120,000 €20,000

Under section 784A of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997, managing an ARF requires a qualified fund manager. This role can be fulfilled by a stockbroker, life insurance company, credit union, or bank, which assumes legal responsibility for calculating and deducting tax liabilities and filing regulatory paperwork. However, standard industry pricing models levy percentage-based asset management fees rather than fixed administrative retainers.

Challenging Percentage-Based Fee Structures

The core friction for cost-conscious investors lies in the disproportionate scaling of percentage fees. Paying 1 per cent on a €1 million fund yields €10,000 annually for the manager, while a €100,000 fund generates just €1,000 in fees for the identical administrative burden. Over decades of retirement, these ongoing charges reduce the principal balance by hundreds of thousands of euros.

To counter this wealth erosion, experienced investors target execution-only accounts paired with major provider exchange-traded funds. While standard advisory models bundle ongoing management costs into a comprehensive fee, execution-only structures allow individuals to purchase professional advice on an ad hoc basis. By utilizing low-cost index-tracking ETFs—where annual expense ratios hover around 0.1 per cent or lower—savers can preserve a greater share of their investment returns. Finding institutional providers willing to offer flat-rate administrative pricing for ARFs remains a primary hurdle for investors aiming to bypass percentage-based asset extraction.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.