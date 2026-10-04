David Hayes eager to test Ka Ying Rising on wet Randwick track in Everest trial

Trainer David Hayes has welcomed the prospect of a rain-affected Randwick track for Ka Ying Rising’s Tuesday trial, aiming to dispel doubts about the world’s highest-rated galloper handling wet ground ahead of his Group One The Everest defence on October 17.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ka Ying Rising remains the solid $1.3 favourite for The Everest in overseas markets heading into the trial phase.

Last year’s runner-up Tempted has firmed from $8 to $6 following a victory in the Group Two Premiere Stakes at Randwick.

Punters and fantasy managers are closely monitoring Tuesday’s 1,000m trial conditions at Randwick, where track moisture could test the champion sprinter’s uncharted soft-ground credentials.

Weather Uncertainty Looms Over Randwick Trial

Heavy rain lashed Sydney over the weekend, raising questions about surface conditions for Tuesday morning’s trial at Randwick. While weather forecasts indicate conditions should clear heading into the hit-out, residual moisture may leave the course proper in a rain-affected state.

Zac Purton acknowledged that soft ground remains one of the few unknown variables for a runner who has dominated global sprinting. This time, it’s going to be weather-dependent, Purton noted regarding the 1,000m trial. There’s a lot of rain forecast in Sydney in the next few days, and possibly on his trial day as well. So that sort of throws a little bit of a spanner in the works. But, you know, if it is wet, then I’ll get a feel for how he can handle the soft ground down there.

Hayes Dismisses Surface Doubts

Despite jockey concerns, Hayes remains confident in his nine-time Group One winner’s ability to handle affected ground. The stable points to previous track gallops under heavy surface water where the gelding still produced elite sectionals, dismissing suggestions that moisture would halt his momentum. I actually want to see and dispel that rumour that he doesn’t go on the wet, Hayes stated. I’ve seen him here a couple of days when they’ve had 50mm of rain and with surface water, and he still ran 1:09 or 1:08, so the track was still given as good but gee, it was wet a couple of those days he won.

Photo: idolhorse.com

The 1,000m trial serves as a crucial rehearsal, particularly given that the champion has not seen another horse in five weeks. Hayes emphasized that the stable is not looking to bottom out the horse ahead of the October 17 feature. Physical markers at his Canterbury quarantine base have also shown marked improvement compared to his campaign twelve months prior, with the star sprinter carrying 30lb more than he did during his previous Australian excursion.

Rival Challengers Gather Momentum

While Ka Ying Rising prepares for his Tuesday morning test at 6am Hong Kong time, potential Everest rivals continue to lay down markers. Ciaron Maher trainee Tempted delivered a statement performance on Saturday, romping home by three lengths in the Group Two Premiere Stakes at Randwick to remain undefeated in five starts since finishing second to Ka Ying Rising 12 months ago.

Maher expressed immediate enthusiasm following the victory, acknowledging the immense task ahead while remaining confident in his mare. She’s very good, but I did look at Ka Ying when I was in quarantine on Friday at Canterbury and it’s an absolute machine, Maher remarked. Ka Ying, he’s a freak of nature and he looks fantastic, but I’m rapt with Tempted. Meanwhile, Hayes secured a double at Sha Tin on Sunday before flying to Sydney that night to oversee the final preparations for his stable star.

Horse Key Recent Form Market Status Ka Ying Rising 21 straight wins; 5-time Sha Tin record breaker $1.3 Favourite Tempted Undefeated in 5 starts since 12 months ago; G2 Premiere Stakes winner Firming from $8 to $6 ($1.60 in local markets)

Tuesday’s trial will be broadcast live across the Jockey Club’s online platforms as the countdown to The Everest continues.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.