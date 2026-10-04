William Paterson University study ranks lemons top fruit by nutrients

Strawberries, oranges, lime, and grapefruit round out the top five. William Paterson University researchers analyzed 47 items by nutrient density, placing lemons at the top for produce overall.

Nutritional Density at 23 Calories per 100 Grams

Apples, strawberries, and oranges frequently anchor modern healthy eating recommendations. A scientific comparison of dozens of foods evaluated by nutritional criteria instead places lemons at the head of the list for fruit.

Researchers at William Paterson University in New Jersey examined 47 fruits and vegetables. The study, published in the journal Preventing Chronic Disease, calculated the presence of 17 key nutrients in 100 grams of raw food against its calorie count. Evaluated components ranged from fiber and vitamins A, C, and K to various minerals.

Lemons placed 28th overall among all tested foods, but took the top spot among fruit. The citrus fruit achieved this ranking due to a high concentration of vitamin C coupled with low sugar content. One hundred grams of lemon provide just 23 kilocalories.

Beyond supporting immune function, vitamin C aids collagen production and helps combat oxidative stress. Lemons also supply potassium, calcium, magnesium, antioxidants, dietary fiber, and pectin. Pectin assists in regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Rank Produce Item Key Nutrients Noted Energy Value (per 100g) 1 Lemon Vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium, pectin 23 kcal 2 Strawberry Vitamin C, fiber, folat, manganese 32 kcal 3 Orange Vitamin C, folat, potassium Low calorie 4 Lime Vitamin C Low calorie 5 Grapefruit Vitamins C and A, potassium, fiber Low calorie

How Other Common Fruits Ranked

Strawberries claimed second place in the study. They combine high vitamin C levels with considerable fiber, along with folat and manganese, at approximately 32 kilocalories per 100 grams.

Oranges secured third position, offering vitamin C, folat, and potassium while maintaining a low energy value. Lime ranked fourth, propelled by high vitamin C content and low calories. Grapefruit rounded out the top five with vitamins C and A, potassium, and fiber.

The study methodology carried distinct limitations. Researchers tracked only selected nutrients and omitted certain beneficial plant compounds from the scoring model. Consequently, the hierarchy should not be treated as a definitive ranking of the healthiest fruit.