María Paula Forero diagnosed with acute intermittent porphyria

Acute intermittent porphyria is a rare metabolic disorder caused by enzymatic disruptions in heme synthesis, which can lead to severe neurovisceral crises, autonomic instability, and progressive paralysis. In recent medical reporting, CAMBIO documented the case of María Paula Forero, a law student from Arauca who experienced months of misdiagnoses—ranging from chronic gastritis to psychiatric somatization—before receiving a definitive diagnosis of this rare condition.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Heme Synthesis Failure: Acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) is triggered by a genetic mutation that disrupts the normal production of heme, an essential component of hemoglobin.

Acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) is triggered by a genetic mutation that disrupts the normal production of heme, an essential component of hemoglobin. Neurological Vulnerability: Severe attacks can cause toxic accumulation of porphyrins, resulting in profound motor neuropathy, autonomic dysfunction, and potential paralysis.

Diagnostic Challenges and Misattribution of Symptoms in Acute Intermittent Porphyria

The clinical presentation of acute intermittent porphyria frequently confounds initial diagnostic workups. According to documentation highlighted by CAMBIO, María Paula Forero’s presentation began with severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and appetite loss, prompting multiple clinical consultations, endoscopies, and routine imaging that yielded normal findings. Clinical literature corroborates that acute intermittent porphyria (PAI) is a rare entity characterized by episodic abdominal pain, psychiatric alterations, and neurological involvement, often causing years of diagnostic delay.

During her initial hospitalizations, Forero reported that physicians attributed her unrelenting pain to psychological factors or chronic gastritis. Furthermore, because her severe pain necessitated high doses of analgesics, her medical team questioned whether she was exhibiting signs of opioid dependency rather than addressing an underlying organic crisis.

Pathophysiological Mechanisms and Metabolic Complications

Acute intermittent porphyria stems from an autosomal dominant genetic mutation affecting the third enzyme in the heme biosynthetic pathway: hydroxymethylbilane synthase, formerly known as porphobilinogen deaminase. This enzymatic deficiency prevents the normal conversion of metabolic intermediates, resulting in the neurotoxic accumulation of porphyrins, delta-aminolevulinic acid (ALA), and porphobilinogen.

When triggered, this biochemical imbalance severely compromises the peripheral and autonomic nervous systems. As reported by CAMBIO, citing Dr. Jhon Alexander Ávila, specialist in Internal Medicine and Hematology at the Hospital Internacional de Colombia (HIC), PAI has an estimated incidence between 11 and 20 cases per million inhabitants, though genetic population studies suggest that variants associated with PAI are more frequent and could be found in approximately one in 1,300 people. Clinical manifestations during a severe crisis include profound muscle weakness, hypertension, tachycardia, and progressive motor neuropathy that can rapidly escalate to paralysis and respiratory problems.

Clinical Parameter Acute Intermittent Porphyria Manifestations Genetic Inheritance Autosomal dominant with 10% penetrance Enzymatic Defect Hydroxymethylbilane synthase deficiency in the heme pathway Primary Acute Triggers Severe abdominal pain, vomiting, autonomic instability Advanced Neurological Complications Motor neuropathy, hyponatremia, tetraparesis, respiratory compromise

Secondary Complications and Therapeutic Interventions

Advanced crises of acute intermittent porphyria frequently demand intensive hospital management and targeted pharmacotherapy. Clinical data outlines a documented case where a patient experiencing a severe acute attack subsequently developed hyponatremia secondary to the syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion (SIADH), alongside generalized tonic-clonic seizures. The detection of characteristic reddish urine upon catheterization, combined with elevated urinary porphyrins, porphobilinogen, and ALA levels, confirmed the diagnosis.

Specific disease-modifying interventions include the administration of intravenous hemin, such as hemin arginate. Long-term management frequently entails ongoing, scheduled hemin infusions to prevent recurrent neurovisceral attacks.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Immediate professional medical evaluation and emergency department intervention are warranted when unexplained, severe abdominal pain is accompanied by autonomic instability (tachycardia, hypertension), unexplained hyponatremia, acute psychiatric symptoms, or progressive motor weakness and loss of limb mobility.

Epidemiological Context and Long-Term Patient Outcomes

The broader epidemiological landscape of porphyria highlights the persistent challenge of recognizing rare metabolic disorders within standard acute care settings. While genetic carriage rates are notably higher than symptomatic manifestations, geographic clustering and variable penetrance complicate timely clinical identification.

Data from clinical registries consistently demonstrate that early biochemical screening for urinary porphobilinogen during unexplained abdominal crises significantly reduces diagnostic latency, mitigating both unnecessary medical resource utilization and the risk of permanent neurological deficits.

References

Gastroenterología y Hepatología. “La porfiria aguda intermitente, un problema diagnóstico.”

Hospital Internacional de Colombia (HIC). Clinical epidemiological data on acute hepatic porphyria subtypes and incidence rates.

CAMBIO. Investigative reporting on the clinical case and diagnostic journey of María Paula Forero.