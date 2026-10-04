Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 PC System Requirements Revealed

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23, 2026, across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, with campaign early access beginning October 16 for pre-orders, hu.ign.com reported. The release introduces a major technical countermeasure against wallhacks called Server Culling, alongside detailed PC system requirements spanning standard hardware up to 32 GB RAM configurations for ray tracing.

How Server Culling Blocks Wallhacks

Online multiplayer games face a constant cycle between cheaters and anti-cheat software, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 tackles wallhacks using a server-side logic adjustment, pcguru.hu reported. Traditional wallhacks rely on client-side data packets that transmit nearby opponent locations even when those players are hidden behind walls or obstacles, ensuring the game engine knows what to render the moment visibility changes. The new Server Culling system shifts visibility management entirely to the server.

Special occlusion layers built directly into multiplayer maps determine precisely when an opponent’s positional coordinates leave the server and reach a player’s machine. If an adversary remains completely obscured by geometry, the server simply withholds those location metrics. While this mechanism will not eliminate every form of cheating, it directly targets software exploits that read hidden player data. The developer confirmed that Server Culling will operate across all launch multiplayer maps, DMZ, and Combat Outpost modes. Additional new multiplayer, DMZ, and Warzone maps will receive the technology starting with the first season. Aimbot programs and other exploits continue to be handled by the remaining features of the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system.

PC System Requirements and Ray Tracing Specs

Esport1 reported that the game features over 800 customization settings and requires an SSD while occupying 115 GB of storage. Players need a minimum setup consisting of Windows 10, an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a Radeon RX 470, GeForce GTX 970 or 1060 with 3 GB VRAM, or an Intel Arc A580. Gamekapocs detailed the recommended configuration for reaching 90 frames per second: Windows 11, Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i7-8700K, 16 GB RAM, and a Radeon RX 6600 XT, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, or Intel Arc B580.

Photo: Esport1

Gamers enabling ray tracing will need significantly heavier hardware, with Esport1 and PlayDome noting recommendations for 32 GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-10700K, and a Radeon RX 9070 XT or GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. PC players must also enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot in their BIOS settings, while Intel Arc users require Resizable BAR activation. PC configurations also require specific driver releases: version 26.7.1 for AMD, version 616.56 for NVIDIA, and version 32.0.101.8974 for Intel, with NVIDIA’s ASD-compatible driver scheduled for release on October 21. Furthermore, the platform features integrated benchmarking tools, expanded FOV options, HDR10+ support, ultrawide display compatibility, and advanced upscaling technologies.