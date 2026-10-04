Home » Health » Red Cross Blood Donation Campaign in Autumn: Rewards for New and Regular Donors

The German Red Cross blood donation service has launched an autumn recruitment campaign, offering incentives including Camargue sea salt and branded sheep mugs to counter seasonal shortages driven by travel.

Autumn Travel Disruptions Trigger Regional Blood Supply Deficits

As people are traveling or away in autumn, the DRK-Blutspendedienst West has initiated a targeted donor recruitment campaign. The regional blood service faces potential supply bottlenecks during this time.

To combat this, the organization has introduced dual incentives. First-time donors receive an exclusive “Ohne dich ist alles doof” coffee-to-go mug featuring the campaign slogan “Be cool, give blood.” Meanwhile, every visitor to a blood donation appointment receives a design edition of natural sea salt harvested from the Camargue region.

These promotional items aim to spark engagement among those who have not previously donated, while rewarding the ongoing commitment of regular contributors.

Eligibility Criteria and Session Logistics for Donors

Prospective donors must be at least 18 years old and report feeling in good health. While upper age restrictions have been lifted, individual clinical eligibility is evaluated prior to each donation.

Parameter Requirement Age Limit Minimum 18 years; no upper age limit Identification Personalausweis or driver’s license Time Commitment Approximately one hour total (5–10 minutes for active donation) Post-Donation Care 10-minute resting period accompanied by a provided snack or lunch packet

Attendees must bring their Personalausweis or driver’s license; they should eat something and drink enough fluids beforehand. The appointment takes about one hour. The actual blood donation takes five to ten minutes, followed by a ten-minute resting period. A snack or lunch packet is provided afterward.

Upcoming Collection Dates Across Mettmann, Erkrath, and Haan

The campaign features several scheduled mobile donation dates:

Monday, October 12, 2026 (15:00 – 19:30): Kaplan Flintrop Haus, Lutterbecker Str. 30, 40822 Mettmann

(15:00 – 19:30): Kaplan Flintrop Haus, Lutterbecker Str. 30, 40822 Mettmann Friday, October 16, 2026 (14:30 – 19:00): Städt. Realschule, Karlstr. 7-9, 40699 Erkrath

(14:30 – 19:00): Städt. Realschule, Karlstr. 7-9, 40699 Erkrath Tuesday, October 20, 2026 (15:30 – 19:30): Bürgersaal, Pastor-Vömel-Str. 28a, 42781 Haan, Gruiten 41

The DRK-Blutspendedienst West provides schedule updates, changes, and information via its hotline at 0800 11 949 11 and its website www.blutspende.jetzt.

References

DRK-Blutspendedienst West. Official campaign announcements and donor guidelines. www.blutspende.jetzt