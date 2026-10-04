Meusburger Hiring Digital Marketing Specialist for SEO and Performance

The role involves managing digital visibility across both traditional and AI-driven search engines, directing automated customer journeys, and overseeing performance-tracking dashboards.

The Bottom Line

Core Responsibilities: Managing SEO, GEO, SEA campaigns, and automated communication workflows across customer journeys.

Managing SEO, GEO, SEA campaigns, and automated communication workflows across customer journeys. Required Qualifications: A degree in marketing, e-commerce, or data analysis, coupled with practical experience in performance marketing and web analytics.

A degree in marketing, e-commerce, or data analysis, coupled with practical experience in performance marketing and web analytics. Corporate Compensation: Salaries exceed collective agreement minimums, complemented by benefits including job bikes, meal allowances, and ongoing professional development.

Core Digital Operations and AI Search Integration

The position requires planning, monitoring, and optimizing digital visibility in both classical search engines and modern AI-based search and answer systems. Responsibilities include managing budgets, target audiences, and content parameters for search engine advertising. Furthermore, the incoming specialist will advance SEO and GEO operations while using artificial intelligence tools for keyword research, search intent analysis, and scalable content optimization.

Campaign management extends to Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, requiring systematic tracking of landing pages and conversion rates. By maintaining and developing the online marketing dashboard, the candidate will measure customer-journey performance and serve as a sparring partner for content managers.

Digital Channel Primary Focus Key Tools & Methods Search (SEO/GEO) Visibility & Conversions AI-driven keyword analysis, content structuring Advertising (SEA) Budget & Target Management Google Ads, Microsoft Ads Automation Customer Journeys CRM, segmentation, triggers Analytics Performance Tracking Dashboards, KPI evaluation

Candidate Profile and Professional Prerequisites

Applicants must hold a completed degree focusing on digital marketing, e-commerce, communications, business informatics, or data analysis, alongside documented experience in performance marketing. Practical background in email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and web analytics cockpit management is required. The company also emphasizes the ability to translate complex performance data into actionable insights for product and content teams.

Corporate Benefits and Regional Positioning

Meusburger offers a corporate culture characterized by an informal working environment and flat hierarchies. Employee perks include free coffee, a job bike program, a travel cost subsidy, and more than 20 annual company events. Structured talent management is supported through internal and external training initiatives, an individualized onboarding process, and a dedicated team mentor.

While exact compensation figures are not publicly disclosed in the recruitment notice, ländlejob.at notes that actual remuneration exceeds collective agreement minimums, scaling with professional qualifications, experience, and local market conditions in Vorarlberg.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.