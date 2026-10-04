Nuri Abdullah trespasses at closed Maui beach in viral TikTok

On September 26, a tourist from North Carolina named Nuri Abdullah bypassed locked gates and closure signs to access Waianapanapa State Park in Maui, Hawaii, filming the hazardous coastline during severe weather conditions linked to Hurricane Polo and sparking widespread online backlash.

Defiant Stunt on a Birthday Trip Ignites Closure Controversy

The unauthorized visit unfolded as Abdullah celebrated her birthday. A TikTok video posted by Abdullah showed her walking past a locked gate and shuffling behind multiple “BEACH AND HIKING TRAILS CLOSED” signs at the Maui destination.

“You see this? Guess what. I don’t care about it. I’mma go down anyway,” she stated in the clip after breaching the perimeter.

The popular coastal location had been shut down by authorities due to dangerous environmental hazards. The park closures were put in place amid rough conditions brought on by Hurricane Polo, which created severe risks throughout the area.

Once past the barriers, Abdullah recorded footage of the dramatic landscape. “Black sand beach, we got some waves,” she said in the video. “Look at these beautiful black rocks. Black sand that has minerals and s–t.”

Severe Hazards and Real-Time Danger Cited by State Officials

State authorities stressed that the stunt carried life-threatening risks. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) explained that the park closures were ordered because of heavy rain, strong winds, potential flash flooding, falling debris, and dangerous surf.

Photo: yahoo.com

DLNR spokesperson Andrew Laurence detailed the extent of the trespass to Hawaii News Now. “When we look at the video here, clearly she’s trespassing,” Laurence stated. “The park was closed. That means the gate at the road was locked and then she went past the two signs that said that the area was closed.”

Laurence added that the heavy surf visible in the tourist’s own recording underscored the immediate danger. “She could have died before anybody could get to her,” he said.

Beyond the physical risks, local residents emphasized the cultural significance of the protected land. Waiʻānapanapa houses vital historical resources, including historic sites, cemeteries, and a heiau, according to DLNR records. Local resident Giselle Davidson told the outlet that the action showed a lack of respect for the space, noting that it appeared intended for attention while breaking the law.

Viral Backlash and Public Apology Follow the Incident

The footage quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism from viewers. Commenters expressed frustration, with one writing, “Then they wonder why Hawaii people don’t like tourists!” and another adding, “I don’t get why folks choose to visit a place then disrespect it.”

Two days after the video went viral, Abdullah published a follow-up TikTok to address the growing controversy and issue an apology. “I want to take time out to apologize for the recent video that’s been causing a lot of drama and it’s just been a lot,” she said, acknowledging her actions. “To all the Hawaiian natives, I do want to apologize to you guys for disrespecting your land and for ignoring the sign.”

At the same time, she addressed negative reactions from the public. “To all the people who are being disrespectful, rude and sending me threats, you guys can go to hell,” Abdullah stated.

Under Hawaii administrative rules, entering a closed state park carries potential penalties ranging from a $500 to $2,000 fine and up to 30 days of imprisonment. State officials have not yet clarified whether they will pursue formal legal action against Abdullah for the incident.