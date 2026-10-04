New calculations show Earth might escape complete destruction

New astronomical calculations show Earth might actually escape complete destruction when the Sun runs out of fuel in roughly five billion years. While astronomers long assumed our planet would be swallowed whole, researchers from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Université Paris Cité reported that the dying star’s decreasing mass and gravity could push Earth just far enough away to avoid being consumed.

Stellar Mass Loss and Orbital Mechanics

The core mechanism behind this planetary escape involves stellar mass loss. When the Sun swells into a red giant, it will expand significantly, but it will also eject loose material out into space. This massive shedding causes the star’s overall gravitational pull to weaken over time. Researchers calculated that as the Sun’s gravity drops, Earth will be nudged slightly further outward, keeping our world just outside the star’s expanding outer boundary.

Observing the Red Giant L2 Puppis

To run these simulations, the team gathered data from L2 Puppis, a red giant also known as HD 56096. Located roughly 210 light-years away, this dying star shares a similar mass with our Sun, giving researchers a clear look into the far future of our solar system. However, measuring celestial bodies across such vast distances introduces uncertainties. The exact final mass and gravitational output of the Sun remain difficult to pin down with absolute precision, meaning the exact fate of Earth’s orbit is still up for debate.

The Uninhabitable Wasteland Left Behind

Escaping the Sun’s interior does not mean life on Earth will be saved. Long before the expansion reaches its peak, extreme radiation and heat will transform the planet into an uninhabitable wasteland. Following the red giant phase, the Sun will eventually shrink down into a dense white dwarf. In this final cooling stage, it could drift through space for tens of billions of years, surviving far longer than the current age of the universe at 13.8 billion years.