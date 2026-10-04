How Dacia Sandero Conquered France From Its Manufacturing Hub In Morocco

The Dacia Sandero has officially surpassed one million units sold in France, reinforcing its position as the number one in retail sales in Europe since 2017. While widely associated with its Romanian origins at the historic Pitești facility, the hatchback is manufactured at Renault Group’s massive industrial complex in Tangier, Morocco, which now builds one out of every six vehicles produced by the Renault Group globally.

From Eastern Europe to the Moroccan Coast

The trajectory of the hatchback began with its 2008 launch, deriving roughly 70 percent of its architecture from the Logan sedan. Designed to offer a five-door layout priced under 8,000 euros, the vehicle quickly captured European drivers. A second generation followed in 2012, introducing the Media Nav multimedia system and the Stepway variant, which captures nearly two out of every three orders.

Production for the French and broader international markets shifted toward North Africa, with the Sandero produced on Moroccan soil since 2013. By September 2026, cumulative deliveries of the Sandero in France reached the one-million milestone. Built on the modern CMF-B platform shared with the Renault Clio V since late 2020, the model has accumulated over 3.1 million sales worldwide.

Inside the Tangier Industrial Complex

Operations at the Tangier facility span 300 hectares, including 37.6 hectares of covered buildings, supported by roughly 7,500 personnel. With an annual capacity of 380,000 vehicles, it stands as the largest automotive plant on the African continent. Alongside the Jogger family break and the Renault Express utility vehicle, the Sandero anchors production output, accounting for nearly three out of every four vehicles rolling off the lines.

Manufacturing begins in the stamping department, where 25-tonne steel coils are unwrapped, cut, and struck by heavy presses to form body panels. These components move to the sheet-metal workshop for robotic assembly before proceeding through painting and final assembly. The plant maintains flexible production lines capable of simultaneously assembling gasoline, LPG, hybrid variants, and the 1.5 dCi diesel engine, which is maintained for the local Moroccan market and select non-EU destinations.

Market Demands and Powertrain Diversity

Consumer preferences continue to drive specific engineering updates for the lineup. The “Eco-G” dual-carburation engine, running on gasoline and LPG, remains a core offering for households. Renault Group has expanded this powertrain flexibility by introducing an automatic transmission option paired with the dual-fuel setup, complementing a recent hybrid variant.

Metric Value Context Plant Capacity 380,000 vehicles/year Largest automotive manufacturing site in Africa Facility Size 300 hectares Includes 37.6 hectares of covered buildings Workforce ~7,500 employees Operates the Tangier production lines Global Output Share 1 in 6 vehicles Proportion of Renault Group worldwide volume built in Morocco

The milestone in France highlights how modern European automakers utilize manufacturing hubs outside the European Union to supply high-volume segments efficiently. As production continues at the Tangier complex, market demand keeps the Moroccan facility at the center of Renault Group’s manufacturing strategy.