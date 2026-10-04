The Witcher 3 Remastered Nintendo Switch 2 Tech Analysis

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered launched on September 29, 2026, bringing higher asset resolution and reworked lighting to the Nintendo Switch 2 with a dynamic 540p to 1080p range in docked mode and a 360p to 720p range in portable play.

Technical analysis from Digital Foundry established that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Witcher 3 Remastered requires 55.5GB of storage space compared to 39.1GB for the original Switch release.

Switch 2 Frame Rate Caps and Resolution Scaling

The updated handheld hardware handles resolution dynamically depending on play mode. While docked, the game targets a 1080p final image utilizing DLSS scaling from a 540p to 1080p base range. In portable mode, it drops to a 360p to 720p range while still aiming for a 720p target with DLSS assistance. CD Projekt Red maintained identical visual settings across both docked and portable play.

Photo: GamesRadar+

Frame rates present distinct options depending on the connected display. A 40 FPS cap is available for players using a 120Hz display, which functions well in open or less demanding areas. However, because that higher cap proves unsustainable overall, technical analysis advises players to stick with a stable 30 FPS cap. By comparison, the original Switch version was capped at 30 FPS but often delved into the 20s and even under that. On a 60Hz display, the game caps at 30 FPS instead.

Visual Upgrades and Performance Across Hardware Platforms

While the Switch 2 version omits ray tracing, it features reworked lighting, upgraded physically based textures, and new shading for grass and vegetation. Improved level of detail (LOD) settings for foliage and geometry reduce visual pop-in compared to the previous generation of Nintendo hardware. The release also incorporates Joy-Con mouse and gyro controls alongside quality-of-life updates, revamped combat systems, and updated skill tree menus shared across other platforms.

Photo: PCGamesN

Handling the remaster largely through CD Projekt Red with some help from Virtuos, the studio updated asset quality across the board. The Switch 2 uses a more precise ambient occlusion setting compared to the previous generation, though lower resolutions do impact screen space reflections and depth of field during specific cutscenes.

Across other platforms, the remaster brings massive improvements to graphics and gameplay. On PC, the game incorporates AMD FSR 4 support, including Frame Generation and Anti-Lag 2 for Radeon RX 7000-series cards and newer, with FSR 2 as a fallback. For GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, path tracing is aided by Linear-Swept Spheres path-traced hair rendering for Geralt and all HairWorks-enhanced NPCs and enemies, alongside the standard NVIDIA DLSS suite including Super Resolution, Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, and Ray Reconstruction.

On PlayStation 5, the release includes performance and ray tracing modes, and marks the first time the title is PS5 Pro Enhanced, targeting 60fps with ray tracing and supporting PSSR. DualSense controller features are integrated into the PS5 version, while Nintendo Switch 2 includes multiple new control options such as motion controls.