The Witcher 3 Remastered Released: What’s New and Improved

CD Projekt RED vydává aktualizace pro Zaklínač 3: Divoký hon – Remastered na PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S a Nintendo Switch 2. If you already own The Witcher 3, CDPR provides the new enhanced REMASTER version completely free of charge, including both expansion packs even if you did not previously own them. Released on Wednesday, September 29, the title has sold more than 65 million copies since the original game debuted in 2015. Over the years, the title secured hundreds of awards, encompassing 250 Game of the Year titles from diverse media outlets, critics, and gaming associations across the globe, alongside recognition at The Game Awards. Developer CD Projekt Red unveiled this unusual project as a small gift for fans ahead of introducing the fourth installment of the game series in 2028.

What Changed in the Remastered Update

The updated version requires roughly 45 GB of free space on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the Nintendo Switch 2 version demands around 50 GB. INDIAN reported that developer CD Projekt RED is already deploying patches to address technical stability following the release. According to Seznam Zprávy, players will find their skill points automatically reset upon starting the remastered game, allowing them to redistribute points into a newly structured progression tree. The update also lets players alter the visual appearance of Geralt’s gear without changing underlying combat stats. IGN Česko a Slovensko noted that the patch notes detail overhauled shadows, refined vegetation lighting, and better skin rendering.

Platform Differences and System Requirements

Meanwhile, DDWorld.cz pointed out that while the remaster still runs on the older REDengine, CD Projekt RED extracted extra graphical fidelity, including heavier ray tracing usage. IGN Česko a Slovensko highlighted that PC players gain access to full path tracing alongside NVIDIA DLSS 4.5 with Ray Reconstruction, AMD FSR 4 with Frame Generation, and Intel XeSS 2.0. CD Projekt RED formally stated that the update does not officially support Windows 10, though users may find it operational without guaranteed stability.

Photo: iDNES.cz

Gameplay Adjustments and Mod Integration

Combat and exploration mechanics received direct overhauls across all supported platforms. IGN Česko a Slovensko confirmed that monster behaviors, attack animations, and traversal movements were rebuilt to give Geralt smoother climbing and looting directly from horseback. Seznam Zprávy added that map interfaces now feature clearer quest tracking marks. For community content, the game integrates mod.io support directly into the menu, letting players browse and install modifications across different platforms. Nintendo Switch 2 also gains new control options, featuring motion capabilities and touchscreen support. Despite the extensive technological overhaul, Seznam Zprávy noted that one specific quirk remains by design: Roach the horse still occasionally spawns on rooftops and bizarre elevated locations during summoning.