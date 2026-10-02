Mensagens obtidas pela PF revelam relação entre Yasmin Brunet e Daniel Vorcaro

Recently obtained Federal Police messages have exposed a nearly two-year relationship between model and former reality television participant Yasmin Brunet and banker Daniel Vorcaro, the owner of Banco Master. The digital correspondence, which spans from late 2023 onward, details a series of private favors that include exclusive flights in private aircraft, the provision of a residential apartment in São Paulo, and intense monitoring by the banker’s aides during Brunet’s stint on a television reality program.

The records reveal a deeply discreet connection that went far beyond standard corporate sponsorship, encompassing private transportation logistics, frantic security requests, and underlying anxieties regarding public exposure.

Private Aircraft and Urgent Travel Logistics

The earliest documented interactions in the investigative files date back to December 31, 2023. At that time, Brunet reached out to Vorcaro seeking immediate transport to Rio de Janeiro to avoid public scrutiny at commercial terminals. “Nossa, desculpa tá falando isso hoje com você e imagino que nem de pra fazer, mas teria alguma chance de ir para o Rio de Janeiro no seu avião? É meio urgente e não posso ser vista no aeroporto,” she wrote to the banker, according to the records.

Photo: brasil247.com

When Vorcaro inquired about the passenger count, the model explained she was traveling alone and requested to land at Galeão International Airport rather than Santos Dumont to dodge photographers. Although the banker offered a helicopter to Jacarepaguá, Brunet initially demurred due to her fear of rotary-wing aircraft. However, because the primary private jet was unavailable on that day, she ultimately utilized the helicopter transport.

Security Requests and Anxieties

Just days after the New Year transit, the correspondence shifted toward digital security concerns. Brunet contacted Vorcaro claiming she was facing active cyber threats prior to a trip and asked if she could utilize a private security and hacker team reportedly maintained by the financier. “Daniel, tudo bem? Eu sei que você tem uma equipe muito f… de hacker de segurança, né. Tô indo fazer uma viagem nesse segundo e estão tentando me hackear. Há dias, já. Se acontecer algo? Eu não sei com quem falar,” she messaged.

Federal investigators subsequently noted that Vorcaro maintained infrastructure capable of monitoring journalists and adversaries and infiltrating public system databases. While that specific digital scare subsided after Brunet routed a friend to coordinate with the banker, a fresh wave of tension emerged weeks later when the model entered the reality show, Big Brother Brasil.

Reality Television Monitoring and Eviction

During Brunet’s time in the televised confinement, Vorcaro and his staff closely tracked her statements on air. Fearing she might mention his name and expose their extensive ties—which included financial backing for her commercial brands and the use of a São Paulo apartment—the banker’s team discussed maneuvers regarding her progress in the game.

One staff member messaged about attempting to manipulate voting outcomes to secure her swift exit. “Eu pedi um lance para ver se a gente acelera a votação nela no próximo paredão. Ela precisa sair esse mês enquanto tá fresco,” an aide wrote. Eventually, after various tensions involving the shared property—including an incident where Brunet identified damage in a bedroom and sought repair guidance—the relationship deteriorated, culminating in the model being told she would need to leave the apartment.