Yakin maintains cautious approach before Switzerland faces Slovenia

The Swiss national football team enters its first test of the current UEFA Nations League campaign on Saturday, welcoming Slovenia to Luzern for a match that will determine the leader of the group table. The Swiss national team has started the tournament with two 3-0 victories, securing six points and six goals without conceding a single time.

Defending the Table Summit Against Slovenia in Luzern

Switzerland opened its campaign with a 3-0 victory away against North Macedonia, followed by another 3-0 win in Scotland. Now, the team faces a Slovenian side that has accumulated four points from its opening fixtures, sitting in second place.

Saturday night’s fixture in Luzern kicks off at 20.45 local time. The stakes are straightforward: the winner of the duel will claim the lead of the group. Despite the strong start, Yakin maintains a cautious approach to the challenge.

“Our goal remains that we look from game to game,” Yakin said at the pre-match press conference. “It will be an opponent that will challenge us. We do not want to let our good starting position be taken away from us.”

Navigating Pitch Conditions and Squad Fitness Challenges

Before analyzing the tactical threat posed by their visitors, Yakin addressed logistical concerns regarding the playing surface in Luzern. The squad plans to protect and spare the grass during the official final training session ahead of the match.

Pitch quality across Switzerland frequently presents seasonal challenges due to weather conditions, according to the coach, who noted that St. Gallen remains a notable exception where the playing surface consistently maintains high standards.

Personnel adjustments are also underway as the squad finalizes its preparations. Cedric Itten will miss team training after sustaining a knock to his foot, forcing the forward to complete an individual training session instead.

Tactical Adjustments and National Identity Under Yakin

Slovenia enters the fixture under the direction of a new coach, bringing distinct tactical principles and interesting player profiles to the pitch. Yakin confirmed that the coaching staff has prepared one or two specific positional adjustments to counter the opponent’s structure.

“If we pull off our game, we will put the opponent under pressure,” Yakin stated. “It is up to us whether we allow the strategic movements of Slovenia.”

Addressing questions regarding the prominent representation of French-speaking Romands within the national team selection, Yakin emphasized that regional origins do not dictate squad composition. “At the end we are Swiss. No matter where they come from, I select the best players,” he said, adding that the squad is fully prepared to deliver on the pitch for their first competitive home fixture since late November 2025.

Historical precedent offers favorable omens for the hosts. In World Cup qualification, Switzerland secured a 3-0 victory over Slovenia on home soil. Following Saturday’s encounter, the Swiss Nati will face North Macedonia in a return fixture at the same venue on Tuesday.