UAE source criticizes Israel over rescue flights label after Flydubai incident

Diplomatic Friction Erupts Over Tel Aviv-Bound Repatriation Flights Following Mid-Air Cockpit Attack

Following a violent cockpit assault on a Flydubai flight bound for Ben Gurion Airport, the United Arab Emirates and Israel have locked horns over diplomatic terminology and repatriation logistics. While Israeli officials and local carriers organized evacuation and return routes for stranded citizens, a senior UAE source sharply criticized Tel Aviv for labeling these commercial operations “rescue flights,” accusing the government of exploiting the security breach for political gain ahead of upcoming national elections.

The diplomatic spat unrolls against a fragile regional backdrop, forcing aviation regulators and diplomats to contend with competing priorities. On one side, Abu Dhabi insists that its airspace and airports remain secure and operational under revised safety protocols. On the other side, Israeli authorities argue that immediate logistical interventions are necessary to bring home thousands of citizens stranded by sudden flight suspensions.

The Flashpoint Over Terminology and Repatriation Logistics

The friction centers on the aftermath of Wednesday’s harrowing incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073. Quick-thinking passengers and crew members subdued the attacker, allowing a reserve flight crew traveling aboard the plane to safely divert and land the aircraft in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The wounded captain, Smit Machchhar, was subsequently transferred to an Abu Dhabi hospital for recovery, while Saudi authorities detained the co-pilot before transferring him to the UAE for formal investigation.

In response to the sudden suspension of Gulf routes, Israeli carriers scrambled to arrange transport. However, tensions flared when Israeli officials and public discourse began referring to these services as “rescue flights.” A source close to the UAE government told The Jerusalem Post that applying this label to a stable, secure partner nation distorts reality. “In Israel, they are talking about ‘rescue flights’ from the Emirates. ‘Rescue flights’ is a term used for a country where it is dangerous to be. That is simply not the case,” the source stated.

A separate report by Ynet highlighted similar frustrations from Emirati circles, where an insider claimed that “the elections are managing the event, not logic.” According to these sources, Abu Dhabi readily agreed to every security enhancement requested by Israel, including tighter screening procedures for aircrews and revised operational protocols comparable to those utilized by Etihad Airways. Despite these concessions, the UAE source alleged that Israeli authorities delayed permissions and maintained the “rescue” narrative to serve domestic political interests, comparing the government’s approach to “an arsonist who runs to start the fire and then runs to put it out.”

Israeli Officials Deny Sensationalizing the Situation

Israeli officials rejected the accusation that the state was sensationalizing the situation for political advantage. A senior Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post that the return of citizens from the Emirates was never officially categorized as a rescue operation by the state itself, adding that the terminology used by private companies or public commentators does not reflect official policy and that Israelis in the UAE were never stranded in a hostile environment.

Photo: The Times of Israel

Meanwhile, the practical mechanics of getting passengers home faced immediate operational hurdles. The Times of Israel reported that aviation authorities abruptly canceled landing permits for El Al flights scheduled for Friday, forcing the airline to scrap its initial repatriation runs. El Al noted a policy of not flying during Shabbat, which restricted its immediate window to clear logistical roadblocks, though the carrier confirmed plans to operate special routes starting Sunday through the coming week. In contrast, competing Israeli carriers Arkia and Israir secured necessary approvals to proceed with their Friday itineraries. Arkia announced that it received clearances to operate additional flights over the weekend to clear the backlog of approximately 1,700 daily travelers left stranded by the initial suspensions.

Geopolitical Dimensions and Investigation Into Motives

The incident has also drawn intense scrutiny from Western and regional leaders regarding potential external actors. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted in a video statement that the Omani co-pilot had undergone “Islamist radicalization” and came intent on crashing the aircraft, comparing the thwarted disaster to the scale of September 11. Netanyahu added that Israeli investigators are participating in the UAE-led probe to determine whether the attacker acted on orders from a foreign party, warning that “whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price.”

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that preliminary information indicated possible links between the attack and Tehran, though he did not provide specifics, noting that the United States would respond forcefully if Iranian involvement is proven. Conversely, regional officials have urged caution against premature conclusions. UAE senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash characterized the event on X as a “dangerous terrorist act,” while Emirati state media confirmed that local authorities are leading a thorough investigation into the suspect’s motives and potential connections.

Key Developments in the Flydubai Incident and Repatriation Crisis Date / Timeline Event / Action Key Stakeholders September 30, 2026 Cockpit assault on Flydubai flight FZ1073; emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Flight crew, passengers, Saudi and UAE authorities October 1–2, 2026 Transfer of injured captain and suspect to the UAE; UAE labels attack a terrorist act. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Anwar Gargash, investigators October 2, 2026 Dispute over “rescue flights” terminology; El Al permits canceled while Arkia and Israir proceed. UAE government sources, Israeli officials, El Al, Arkia, Israir

As investigators continue to examine the suspect's background and security protocols are reinforced across Gulf-Israel corridors, the diplomatic fallout highlights the delicate nature of normalization ties in a high-stakes security environment. Whether upcoming repatriation flights proceed without further bureaucratic friction will serve as an immediate test of bilateral resilience.