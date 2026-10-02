Global Attitudes Report Finds Most Americans Support Increased Gun Control

Behind the Data: The Team Behind Global Attitudes Research

Rigorous global research does not materialize in a vacuum. It requires a meticulous orchestration of methodology, digital production, panel management, and detailed analysis. At the center of this operation stands a dedicated team of researchers, designers, and communications professionals whose combined efforts drive international survey execution.

Directing the Global Attitudes Research division, Richard Wike provides overarching leadership for international public opinion projects. Working closely alongside him, Associate Directors Jacob Poushter and Laura Silver help shape the analytical direction of cross-cultural studies, translating complex international trends into clear empirical findings.

Methodology, Analysis, and Digital Production

Transforming raw survey responses into authoritative insights demands specialized roles across multiple disciplines. Senior researchers Moira Fagan and Jonathan Evans, alongside senior methodologists Carolyn Lau and Sofi Sinozich, build and refine the cross-national survey instruments that ensure data integrity across diverse linguistic and cultural landscapes.

Data refinement and analytical depth rely heavily on a dedicated roster of research analysts and associates. William Miner, Jordan Lippert, Laura Clancy, Sofia Hernandez Ramones, and Maria Smerkovich process survey metrics to identify shifting global attitudes.

Survey logistics and participant panels are overseen by Dorene Asare-Marfo and Dana Popky as panel managers, ensuring representative sample sizes and consistent participant engagement. On the technical and creative front, Peter Bell directs design and UX strategy, while Janakee Chavda manages digital production elements. Visual communication of complex data sets is executed by information graphics designer John Carlo Mandapat.

Operational coordination and public outreach are maintained through principal program coordinator Meera Ramshankar, alongside communications professionals Gar Meng Leong and Ashley Loprete. Editorial precision is managed by Shifra Dayak, and specialized international research methods are overseen by Patrick Moynihan and Georgina Pizzolitto, rounding out a comprehensive institutional framework dedicated to empirical research accuracy.