Home » Technology » Samsung to Shut Down Sound App on March 31, 2027, Migrating Features to SmartThings

Samsung is officially sunsetting its dedicated Samsung Sound app, notifying users that the wireless speaker management software will shut down completely on March 31, 2027.

The March 31, 2027 Sunset Timeline for Samsung Sound

Launched earlier this year to support newer soundbars and wireless speakers starting with 2024 models, the Samsung Sound app is facing an early expiration. In-app alerts spotted by SamMobile and detailed via Android Central reveal that the software will remain active “until March 31, 2027.”

However, because it lacked the expansive device support found elsewhere, Samsung decided to consolidate its engineering efforts.

Users do not need to scramble for a third-party alternative. Samsung’s official in-app alert outlines a direct migration path: “Simply register your sound device in the SmartThings app to continue using your existing settings.”

A Broader Pattern of Software Consolidation

This speaker app phase-out fits neatly into a broader architectural pruning across Samsung’s mobile and smart home divisions. In July, the company officially retired Samsung Messages for users on modern Android releases, pushing them toward Google Messages.

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The cleanup accelerated further in September when Samsung announced the discontinuation of its Quick Measure and AR Doodle apps. While those tools were temporarily shelved, Samsung indicated plans to return certain features through updated services, mirroring the current transition of audio controls into SmartThings.

Android Central frames these moves as routine house cleaning. Cutting low-traffic software reduces maintenance overhead while preserving popular utility by baking those functions into flagship ecosystems like SmartThings.

Open Questions Regarding Ecosystem Transition

While the migration path for soundbars and wireless speakers appears straightforward, the exact functional parity between the standalone Samsung Sound app and its SmartThings integration remains partially undefined. Samsung has confirmed that existing configurations carry over upon re-registering hardware, but the company has yet to clarify whether minor audio tweaking parameters or device-specific firmware utilities will map over identically into the unified interface.