FCDO Removes Mount Etna Travel Warning

British travellers heading to Italy and the Vatican City have received updated guidance from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. The Foreign Office removed its warning regarding Mount Etna after Italian authorities had previously increased the alert level because of volcanic activity at the site on Sicily’s eastern coast.

Earlier in the week on Monday, September 28, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) issued fresh advice for people heading to the country on their holidays. Under the ‘Warnings and Insurance’ page, which includes the Vatican, the department confirmed the removal of information about Mount Etna volcanic activity.

Mount Etna and Airport Disruptions

Mount Etna is noted as one of the world’s most active volcanoes and a hugely popular tourist destination. Prior to the lifting of the guidance, there had been fears that the volcanic activity could disrupt people travelling to Sicily by air. The FCDO had previously stated that arrivals and departures at Catania Airport might be cancelled, delayed, or rerouted to Palermo or Comiso if volcanic activity affected the airport.

Volcanic Ash Clouds Keep Sicily Airport Shut as Mount Etna Disrupts Summer Travel

Flights at Catania international airport in Sicily had indeed been halted or diverted at the end of September following new activity by Mount Etna. During the period of heightened alert, travellers had been advised to follow instructions from local authorities if an eruption occurred.

Updated Guidance Details

Under a section headlined ‘Before you travel’, the FCDO currently states: No travel can be guaranteed safe. Read all the advice in this guide.

The updated instructions replace the previous cautions that were implemented when Italian authorities elevated alert levels in response to the active volcano.