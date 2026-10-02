BMW Group Plant Landshut Offers Student Internships and Technical Training

Technical Apprenticeship Internships Open at BMW Group Plant Landshut

The BMW Group offers compulsory internships for students aged 13 and older at its Landshut component plant.

The Bottom Line Program Scope: Mandatory technical internships for students starting from 13 years of age, hosted at the BMW Group’s Landshut facility.

Mandatory technical internships for students starting from 13 years of age, hosted at the BMW Group’s Landshut facility. Operational Setup: Includes a dedicated peer buddy system, shop floor tours, and application training outside standard school holiday periods.

Inside the Landshut Technical Component Plant

Students looking to evaluate post-secondary career paths can apply for technical student internships at the BMW Group Werk Landshut.

Participants gain direct exposure to industrial hardware and digital manufacturing tools. The curriculum features live demonstrations of virtual reality engineering applications alongside testing sessions in the BMW Race Simulator. Rather than observing from a distance, interns integrate directly into working teams within the plant’s core technology divisions.

Structured Peer Mentorship and Vocational Tracks

To accelerate technical onboarding, the program utilizes a dedicated peer-mentoring initiative. According to bmwgroup.jobs, interns benefit from a unique buddy program where they are supervised day-to-day by a senior apprentice undergoing the exact vocational training track the student is evaluating. This direct peer channel provides realistic visibility into daily job requirements.

Applicants can select from nine specialized technical and industrial profiles upon submitting their candidacy through the portal. The available career tracks comprise:

Electronics for Automation Technology

Mechatronics

Foundry Mechanics

Industrial Mechanics

Plastics and Rubber Technology Process Mechanics

Tool Mechanics

Machining Mechanics

Warehouse Logistics Specialists

Application Protocols and Diversity Standards

Securing a placement requires a targeted set of documents. Candidates must submit a curriculum vitae, their most recent school report, and a completed application form, with studentjob.de additionally noting the necessity of parental consent forms for minor applicants. The recruitment process requires no driving license, personal vehicle, or initial motivation letter.

The company evaluates incoming applications through an inclusive framework. The BMW Group HR Team confirmed that recruitment decisions are strictly anchored in personal capability, experience, and individual skill sets, supporting equal treatment across all operational sectors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.