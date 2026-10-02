Dodgers se preparan para la postemporada de Grandes Ligas

Serían el primer club de la Liga Nacional en lograrlo. Y dejarían las expectativas altísimas para todos los demás.

Spring-Like Calm Before the Postseason Fire

Inside the stadium, the atmosphere remained remarkably relaxed as manager Dave Roberts wore shorts and players like Freddie Freeman and Emmet Sheehan eased into preparations. Rather than dwelling on the historic weight of a potential third straight championship, the roster is attempting to block out external pressure. As Max Muncy noted, No es algo en lo que realmente estemos enfocados. Cuando hablas de ganar tres seguidas, le estás poniendo esa presión extra que no tiene por qué estar ahí , the team is keeping its focus narrow because winning even a single title is exceptionally difficult, noting, Ganar una Serie Mundial ya es lo suficientemente difícil . Te enfrentas a un equipo que ya pasó por el fuego y ya vivió la emoción , comentó Muncy.

The week of rest gave Los Angeles an opportunity to mix live batting practice and cage work with quiet simulated games. This methodical approach allowed veterans to fine-tune their physical readiness ahead of Saturday’s opening matchup against an opponent that has already survived the Wild Card round.

Roster Health and the Mechanical Adjustments

Physical maintenance remains a central storyline for the veteran-heavy Dodgers clubhouse. Freeman reported feeling no pain in the knee during Thursday’s simulated action, where he doubled off Tyler Glasnow, stating, De verdad me siento bien físicamente ahora mismo y depende de mí resolver la mecánica del swing and confirming, No tengo dolor en la rodilla en este momento .

Meanwhile, four-time Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani has navigated persistent right biceps and left knee discomfort that recently landed him on the injured list for the first time with the Dodgers. While the knee limited his pitching capabilities down the stretch, manager Dave Roberts indicated that Ohtani’s overall swing mechanics look sharp following his return for the final five games of the regular season, noting that se siente muy bien físicamente. Sus swings, en general, están en un gran punto .

Navigating Age and Experience Against Atlanta

The Dodgers feature the oldest position-player lineup in Major League Baseball, anchored by Venezuelan infielder Miguel Rojas, 37, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, both 35, and Shohei Ohtani, 32. While relief pitcher Blake Treinen, 38, will miss the postseason due to an injury sustained the previous weekend, the clubhouse leans heavily on institutional knowledge. Freeman emphasized that this collective experience proves invaluable when entering high-stakes playoff environments, stating, Creo que la experiencia va a ser enorme. Sabemos lo que se necesita .

The upcoming National League Division Series timeline and key structural details are outlined below:

Photo: latimes.com

Event / Fixture Details & Context Wild Card Decider Atlanta defeated Philadelphia 6-2 to advance. Con un marcador de 6-2 sobre los Filis, los Bravos aseguraron la victoria y se medirán ante Los Ángeles en el compromiso inicial de la serie divisional de la Liga Nacional —pautada al mejor de cinco partidos— el sábado, jornada para la cual se pronostica un calor diurno de 100 grados Fahrenheit (38 Celsius). NLDS Game 1 Date Saturday, scheduled as a day game. Weather Forecast Expected high of 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in Los Angeles. Series Format Best-of-five divisional series.

With the opening pitch at Dodger Stadium mere days away, the team must translate their calculated calm into immediate execution under the Southern California sun.