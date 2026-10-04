Drainage remains slow, but there is no risk of fresh flooding, according to the governor.

Despite sluggish runoff rates through the city’s canals and drainage systems, authorities do not anticipate an escalation into fresh flooding emergencies. The urban center remains on high alert, however, as emergency personnel continue clearing standing water from streets and residential compounds.

Monsoon Deluge and District-Wide Disaster Declarations

The current crisis traces back to late September, when relentless rainfall paralyzed the metropolitan area. Bangkok received 320mm of rain over a three-day period—as much as it typically receives in all of September. The downpour was driven by a low-pressure system moving from an unusually warm South China Sea over Cambodia and Vietnam before stalling directly above the Thai capital, interacting with regional climate patterns influenced by an abnormally strong El Niño.

With drainage canals overwhelmed, the government declared a flood disaster across all 50 of the city’s districts. Subterranean infrastructure gave way under the pressure, pushing debris, rats, and cockroaches into central high-rise streets. Numerous neighborhoods transformed into stagnant lakes, forcing residents to navigate waist-high waters using blow-up paddling pools, makeshift floating fridges, and in one notable instance, a personal watercraft.

Photo: channelnewsasia.com

National Emergency Response and Upcoming Weather Threats

Facing mounting public fury over infrastructure failures and government inaction, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered authorities across all 76 provinces to accelerate water drainage from reservoirs and waterways in anticipation of a fresh wave of heavy rainfall forecast between October 4 and October 7.

Meteorological projections indicate that heavy downpours will strike the Upper North, North-east, Central Region, South, and Greater Bangkok. Compounding the drainage challenge, coastal high tides expected between October 5 and October 10 threaten to slow river discharges flowing into the Gulf of Thailand, exacerbating existing inundations in the Chao Phraya river basin where discharge rates at the Chao Phraya Dam hold steady at 2,500 cubic metres per second.

Metric / Event Detail Reported Figure / Status September Rainfall Volume 320mm over three days (typical monthly total) Affected Administrative Areas All 50 Bangkok districts under disaster declaration Chao Phraya Dam Discharge Rate 2,500 cubic metres per second Upcoming Heavy Rain Window October 4 to October 7 Anticipated Coastal High Tides October 5 to October 10

Aviation Chaos and Corporate Fallout

The severe weather severely impacted national transit infrastructure, most notably at Suvarnabhumi airport. Approximately half of Thai Airways’ workforce was unable to report for work at one point during the week due to flooded transit arteries, causing thousands of items of luggage to pile up and forcing flight cancellations.

Photo: The Straits Times

The operational chaos prompted sharp rebukes from government ministers. Thai Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul criticized airline leadership publicly on Tuesday, stating that management needed to work more proactively. Chai, who had publicly apologized for the chaos that hit Thai Airways’ operations at Suvarnabhumi airport, was suspended by the airline following the flood crisis. Chai previously navigated the carrier through a successful debt restructuring and financial turnaround following its 2020 bankruptcy protection filing.

As state agencies deploy heavy machinery, hydro-propulsion engines, and mobile water purification trucks to high-risk zones, questions remain over how the megacity’s aging canal network and flood defenses will withstand the predicted October downpours combined with incoming coastal tides.