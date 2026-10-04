Zoropsis spinimana spider expands range and settles in France

The “spiny-legged zoropsis,” a Mediterranean spider species visually reminiscent of the iconic horror-film vampire Nosferatu, is expanding its geographic range northward across Europe and has established a persistent presence in France, according to recent field reports and local media documentation.

Geographic Expansion and Climate Factors

Originally native to North Africa and the Mediterranean basin, Zoropsis spinimana has gradually moved into northern European territories, registering a notable increase in sightings across Switzerland. Within France, the arachnid has settled firmly in regions such as Alsace. Local radio broadcaster ICI Alsace has documented multiple verified public sightings of the species originating as far back as 2018.

Specialists interviewed by the Swiss daily newspaper 24 heures attribute this northern migration to two primary drivers: international human transit via standard transportation networks, and shifting continental climate patterns that allow Mediterranean fauna to survive milder winters further north.

Physical Characteristics and Nocturnal Habits

Measuring up to 8 centimeters in total span, the zoropsis commands attention primarily through its considerable size and distinct aesthetic. The moniker “vampire spider” or “Nosferatu” stems from a pattern of pale hairs set against a dark brown body that evokes the appearance of the title character from the 1922 silent film.

The species operates primarily as a nocturnal hunter. After dark, individuals leave shelter to forage for prey. According to reporting by France 3 Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, their diet consists primarily of small insects, other arthropods, and rival spider species. During daylight hours, the creatures seek out dark, enclosed spaces, frequently finding shelter inside residential buildings.

Assessing the Risk to Humans

Despite its formidable moniker and size, entomological assessments suggest the species poses minimal danger to human populations. The League for the Protection of Birds (LPO) characterizes the zoropsis as largely unaggressive, noting that its venomous bite is comparable in intensity to the sting of a mosquito.

While arachnid specialists confirm that instances of human contact resulting in bites remain exceedingly rare, isolated incidents have been documented. Two individuals in Switzerland recently reported receiving bites from the species, though experts emphasize these encounters do not signal a broader aggressive shift in the spider’s behavior.