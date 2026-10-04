New York officials launch special investigation into Cornell rape case

New York state officials launched a special investigation into how Cornell University and local law enforcement handled a 2024 gang rape allegation made by a former student. The case has intensified national scrutiny on campus sexual violence and the oversight of Greek life within Ivy League institutions.

State Intervention and Disputed Investigations

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed deep concern over the handling of the case, pointing out gaps in how local authorities processed the initial report. Hochul questioned why the Cornell University Police Department did not forward the full extent of the allegations to the district attorney.

Photo: EL PAÍS

Court records and investigative files indicate that Jane Doe told campus investigators she felt “like a prey” surrounded by “lions” during the assault. However, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten initially declined to press charges after the events occurred in October 2024. Van Houten stated that the Cornell police department never informed his office that a gang rape had been alleged. Police summaries omitted key phrases from the victim, including her declaration that she could say with “100% security” that she had been raped.

In response to these revelations, Governor Hochul appointed New York Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor to direct a new criminal review.

Campus Fallout and Frustration Among Students

The public disclosures have generated severe friction within the Ithaca campus. A student forum convened this week drew over 100 attendees—a stark contrast to typical association meetings—where students voiced outrage over institutional failures and safety risks.

Photo: El Mundo

There is anxiety among the student body, with undergraduates fearing reputational damage to the Ivy League institution will affect future employment prospects. While the university confirmed that disciplinary panels administered expulsions and suspensions following internal Title IX inquiries, federal privacy laws have prevented administrators from detailing specific punishments for individual students.

The Scrutiny Over Greek Life Culture

The incident has forced a broader reckoning regarding fraternity culture, alcohol consumption, and drug use across American universities. As the special prosecutor’s inquiry proceeds, the case continues to test the administrative transparency of Cornell University and highlights persistent structural challenges in how elite academic institutions address allegations of sexual assault.